The West Virginia Senate on Friday adopted a measure that would expand restorative justice programs for youth charged with juvenile crimes.
The Senate approved House Bill 2094 in a unanimous vote Friday with little debate on the measure.
If it becomes law, HB 2094 would make restorative justice available in certain juvenile cases in all 55 counties in West Virginia.
In its simplest terms, restorative justice is a mediated conversation between a criminal offender and a victim.
“Generally, it is about personal atonement by a juvenile to a victim,” Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan, said Friday.
Delegate Dianna Graves, R-Kanawha, sponsored the bill because she said the practice has been shown to decrease recidivism, when a person convicted of a crime goes on to commit more crimes, among juvenile offenders who participate in the program.
Graves said she was pleased the Senate was willing to pass the bill.
“I think they recognize its potential to reduce juvenile recidivism,” Graves said.
Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, spoke in support of the bill, saying it was a good bill and commending Graves for her advocacy for the legislation.
State law allows restorative justice for juveniles in 18 counties for status offenses, meaning those specific to minors, or nonviolent misdemeanors.
In the version of the bill that passed the Senate, the existing restorative justice programs would be able to be practiced statewide. The existing programs are administered by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
When it passed the House on Feb. 22, the bill allowed for restorative justice to take place in any juvenile case, regardless of offense. The Senate limited restorative justice to only taking place in status offenses, nonviolent misdemeanors, and misdemeanor battery and assault.
Graves said she accepted changes the Senate made to the bill, saying she was eager to talk more with senators and get to work next year on expanding opportunities for restorative justice.
“I understand the fear,” Graves said. “It’s a very normal fear. You don’t want to be seen as soft on violent crime. I maintain that you cannot be harder on crime than preventing it in the first place.”
Both defendants and victims must agree to participate in a restorative justice program in order for mediation to take place.
The mediation would have to take place prior to sentencing in the case. In the House version of the bill, the mediation could have taken place at any point before or after sentencing.
Defendants and victims go through a pre-screening process to prepare them to meet. Conversations unfold under the watch of a guard and supervision of a mediator, such as a counselor, retired police officer or someone trained in restorative justice.
The bill also clarifies that any statement a juvenile offender makes during a restorative justice program cannot be used against them in court.
The bill will return to the House of Delegates for members to decide whether they want to accept the changes made in the Senate.