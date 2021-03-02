The West Virginia Senate on Tuesday adopted a resolution that would allow churches in the state to become corporations, if they so choose.
The Senate adopted Senate Joint Resolution 4 by a margin of 32-0 with two senators absent.
The resolution is in response to a ruling in a case in federal district court in Virginia, where a federal judge found that it was a violation of a church’s First Amendment rights to prevent it from incorporating if it was the will of church leaders to do so.
The case was a challenge by the late Jerry Falwell Sr. in his role as pastor of Thomas Road Baptist Church in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Falwell sued Virginia State Corporation Commission Chairman Clinton Miller in 2002 over a provision in the Virginia Constitution that didn’t allow churches to incorporate.
On Tuesday, Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan, said the West Virginia Constitution had derived its language regarding churches incorporating from its “mother state,” and West Virginia’s prohibition on incorporating churches likewise was not in keeping with the U.S. Constitution, he said.
“We’re making our constitution consistent with the law as we believe it would be espoused for West Virginia based on the federal case out of Virginia,” Trump said. “West Virginia, as far as I know, is the only state left in the whole country that has a provision like this in the state Constitution. Nothing would be mandatory. Churches would be free to incorporate or not.”
If the resolution is adopted in the House, West Virginia voters will get to decide whether to amend the state constitution to allow churches to incorporate.
Under questioning from Sen. Bob Plymale, D-Wayne, Trump said incorporation alone wouldn’t cause a church to lose its tax exempt status under the law. However, there would be actions an incorporated church might take that could affect that status, Trump said.
“I think it would wreck a church’s … charitable donation status if it becomes involved in donating to political campaigns,” Trump said.
Pastors, elders, deacons, and individual church members also wouldn’t be held liable in court for any legal actions brought against an incorporated church entity, Trump said.
Three senators, Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, John Unger, D-Berkeley, and Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, requested a ruling from Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, because they are pastors. Blair ruled the men were members of a class and not exempt from voting. Roberts is a co-sponsor of the bill.
Senate Joint Resolution 4 will advance to the House of Delegates, where tow-thirds of the members there will have to vote to adopt the bill before West Virginians would vote during the 2022 General Election on whether to adopt the amendment into the West Virginia Constitution.