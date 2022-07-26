Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gov. Jim Justice’s personal income tax plan isn’t dead, in the legislative sense, but its existence showed minimal signs of life Tuesday.

The West Virginia House Finance Committee advanced Justice’s personal income tax rate reduction plan Tuesday, the second day of a special legislative session. With little fanfare during their 30-minute meeting, members of the committee advanced the bill to the full House for its consideration.

