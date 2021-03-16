The Senate passed a bill Tuesday that will cut off one of the means West Virginia employees use to pay fees and dues to their unions and other entities.
Leaders of the state’s two biggest teacher unions said Tuesday the bill is an attempt by lawmakers to financially interfere with the unions in retaliation for consecutive strikes by teachers and school service personnel in 2018 and 2019 and for the unions’ pushback against charter schools, school choice and other school privatization measures.
House Bill 2009 passed by a margin of 20-13, with one senator absent.
The Senate made significant changes to the bill after the House passed it on Feb. 19. That means the bill will have to return to the House for delegates to decide if they agree with the changes the Senate made.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan, on Tuesday said the goal of the bill is to bring West Virginia up to date with modern technologies. He said it is easier for the state’s employees to link their bank accounts and credit cards to unions for fee withdrawal than it is to have that money withheld from their paychecks.
“The purpose of this bill is not, at least in my mind, retribution or punishment or any such thing,” Trump said. “It recognized, first of all, a reality for our 21st-century life. That is, we do not need to have organizations making deductions from people’s paychecks for these things anymore.”
Speaking against the bill, three Democrats agreed with teacher unions, saying the measure is retribution against the state’s educators and is being done at a time when teachers and service personnel don’t have access to the Capitol to represent their own interests, despite having to return to in-person teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s punishment,” said Sen. Mike Romano, D-Harrison. “There is no burden on payroll systems by deducting an amount, pushing it over to whatever association it belongs to. We’ve been doing it for decades. it’s a box. It’s a computer, a flip of a switch. It sounds good, but the reality is we’re singling out the education associations who represent our educators in order to try to bury them financially.”
Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, has spoken multiple times on the Senate floor about the need to open up the state Capitol to the public, even as restaurants, schools and other businesses are returning to close-to-pre-pandemic operations.
He reiterated that point Tuesday.
“The irony is, the teachers aren’t really allowed to be here,” Woelfel said. “They’re not allowed to be here to exercise their constitutional right to assemble and to redress their grievances to their duly elected legislators, so I do think there’s an issue of transparency here. We’re conducting government, in a way, in the dark, by locking this building when the bars are overflowing around this state.”
Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, agreed that the legislation is a union-busting bill. Most of the lawmakers who voted on HB 2009 wouldn’t live to see the generational impact of it, and Caputo said he fears it would be detrimental to future generations of West Virginia workers.
He called HB 2009 “bad for West Virginia” and “un-American.”
“It is designed, in my opinion, to weaken organizations that stand up and fight for a better way of life, not only for themselves, but for their children and their grandchildren, as well,” Caputo said.
If it becomes law, HB 2009 would provide that no dues or fees for unions, labor organizations, political candidates, political committees, or clubs, including gyms, could be withheld from a person’s paycheck, unless a person provides a written request using a form the Secretary of State’s Office would create.
West Virginians would have to re-submit their written request annually to ensure that those dues or fees would continue to be withheld from their paychecks.
The law would apply to private and public employees.
The House originally passed the bill with it only affecting private entities. The Senate Judiciary Committee added the language that made it applicable to public entities.
In addition to teachers, that provision also affects groups that include police unions.
The West Virginia Troopers Association sent a letter to lawmakers against the bill, Romano said Tuesday.
The Senate on Tuesday added language to the bill that will keep it from affecting existing agreements between county and municipal governments.
West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee said HB 2009 is retribution for the teacher strikes and isn’t in keeping with people who say they’re working to bring more people to West Virginia through a better employment landscape.
Lee said he hoped lawmakers would focus more on representing the interests of all West Virginians and not just the ones who voted for them.
“I think they had an agenda when this session started, and they’ve stuck to that agenda,” Lee said. “With that being said, there are many delegates and senators on both sides of the aisle that are more concerned with moving the state forward and doing the right things to help West Virginia’s families, but leadership has made a determination that ‘This is what we’re going to do,’ and that’s what’s being done.”
Fred Albert, president of the West Virginia chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, said it is “shameful” that West Virginia’s teachers are back in full classrooms but not able to access their state Capitol to speak to measures lawmakers are taking.
“We feel this is more government control,” Albert said. “When the supermajority of both legislative bodies says their opposed to government control, this is the reverse of that. They’re trying to control people’s money.”