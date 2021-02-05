In the early 1990s, not even longtime U.S. Sen. Jay Rockefeller could take down West Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore Donna Boley.
In 1991and 1992, Boley, from Pleasants County, was the only Republican member in the 34-member Senate, making her Senate minority leader and the minority chairwoman for every single Senate committee.
“Physically, you couldn’t, but legally, you could serve on every committee,” Boley said.
What she remembers most from those two legislative sessions is how the 33 Democrats who served with her in the Senate, as well as those outside the chamber, treated her.
Overall, the Democrats “were good to me,” Boley said after presiding over the election of Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, on Jan. 13.
But one event from her one-person-minority tenure stands out.
“I remember Jay Rockefeller going to a Democratic Convention in New York,” Boley said. “A reporter called my husband, and he said Jay Rockefeller was kind of urging them to defeat me in my next election, so it would be 34-to-nothing Democrats.
“They didn’t get that.”
Since Gov. Arch Moore appointed Boley to the Senate in 1985, she’s gone on to win 10 elections, including this past November, making her the longest continuously serving state senator in West Virginia history. She represents Senate District 3, which includes Pleasants, Wood, Wirt and part of Roane counties.
The late senator William “Bill” Sharpe Jr. is the longest-serving senator in state history. He had 44 total years of service in the Senate, but Sharpe had a 4-year gap in his service between 1980 and 1984.
At 85 years old, Boley recalls how she’s always been able to find ways to serve her community and take care of herself.
When she was in first or second grade, Boley was in charge of organizing bits of tin as part of the effort to collect and recycle scrap metal during World War II.
“I was so happy to be in charge of collecting the tin foil, putting it into little balls and sorting it out,” she said.
Boley was born in Bens Run, Tyler County, in 1935. She grew up mostly in Bens Run, except for a couple of years when her family lived in Arvilla, Pleasants County, when she first started school.
She graduated from Sistersville High School, which since has been absorbed into Tyler Consolidated High School.
Boley’s family was “very poor,” with her father never making more than $300 a month, even up until he died when he was 57 years old, she said.
“I used to mow yards to get money to buy school clothes at 50 cents a yard,” she said. “At the end of the summer, I would go to Weirton, Cove Road, where my aunt lived, and we would get on the bus and go over to Steubenville, Ohio. We would buy material — 3 yards for a dollar.”
Boley’s aunt would let her pick three or four dress designs from JC Penny’s or Sears catalogs, and her aunt would make her the handful of dresses that served as her wardrobe for the entire school year.
In 2017, Boley said, she was reminded of mowing lawns and the help her aunt gave her when she was growing up.
“When the teachers were down here, one of them said, ‘I bet she never did a day’s work in her life,’ of me,” Boley said. “It really made me so mad, because I had maybe $50 trying to buy school clothes for a whole year.”
After she graduated from high school, Boley went to work as a secretary at the newly constructed Union Carbide plant, just off of Rt. 2 near Bens Run, on April 1, 1954.
“I was only 3 or 4 miles from the plant, and I just thought that was great,” she said.
She eventually decided to get involved in politics, stepping in to work as the secretary for the Peasants County Republican Executive Committee in the 1960s. By 1978, she was chairman of that committee and serving on the West Virginia Republican Executive Committee.
She met her late husband, Jack Boley, when he sat behind her and her friends at a movie theater during the fall of 1954, and he later followed the group to a nearby restaurant, where he asked if he could walk her home.
Not long after that, a man named Jack Boley was arrested for DUI and Donna Boley’s father told her she couldn’t see Jack anymore. That was until she discovered that the Jack Boley who was arrested was from Ohio and not the same Jack Boley with whom she wanted to spend Valentines Day in 1955. Her father gave his blessing.
“My dad and him, they were so close,” Boley said. “Jack never drank, and he never smoked, but he sure got blamed for it.”
Jack Boley was Sen. Boley’s right-hand man in her political career, often being the last person in the room behind her when they attended meetings, conferences and campaign events.
“He would put up all my signs,” Boley said. “He was very supportive. He would go to all of my meetings with me. He loved all of it.”
The Boleys were married in a parsonage in Pleasants County in 1956. Donna Boley doesn’t remember if she even had a bouquet, but she remembers the dress she wore and the couple of friends who stood alongside them.
The Boleys have two children, seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, who Boley enthusiastically keeps track of through photos and videos her granddaughter, Karli Browning, sends her.
When her children were in high school, Boley joined them in taking classes at West Virginia University-Parkersburg, but she hasn’t finished her degree.
Jack Boley, who was an engineer, also worked at Union Carbide, and he worked with his wife in the Pleasants County Republican Executive Committee. He died on April 17, 2017, a few days after the legislative session ended that year.
“I didn’t know whether I would continue or not, but all of the guys wanted me to run,” Boley said. “Every time we had a meeting, they would say, ‘We don’t worry about Donna. She’s a shoe-in.’ ”
Boley said it took a lot of her family and friends to fill Jack Boley’s shoes during her reelection campaign in 2020, the first race she’s had to run since he died. She said the man who mows her yard jumped in to help put out all of her campaign signs in the spring, and then take them down after the election last fall.
As long as she has her health and a little help, Boley said, she’ll have a campaign.
“I’ve got lots of help,” she said.
Boley pays forward the help she’s received through the years with her fellow lawmakers, many of whom have come and gone from public life during her 3 1/2 decades in the Senate.
Boley mostly focuses her time in the Legislature on helping with legislation that she’s heard about from her constituents, as well as the constituent-services aspect of her job.
“You’d be surprised how many people would call for the simple reason they couldn’t get ahold of anyone down here,” she said. “They’ll call, and they can’t get through, and I can usually get through. A senator can usually get through. I can tell you, when you get through, you get good service.”
Boley has pushed through a few pieces of key legislation. She particularly recalls 1992, when she successfully pushed for a law that led to the West Virginia Treasurer’s Office publishing a report twice a year that summarizes all the debt the state government carries. She credited now-U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin and former state senator B. Ned Jones, both Democrats, with helping pass the legislation when she was the only Republican in the West Wing of the Capitol.
“We had no way of knowing what our debt was,” Boley said. “We passed the bill. Then, I used to get [the debt report] and pass it out to new senators, so they could see what it was.”
Between mowing lawns in Tyler County, not quite finishing college and being a lone Republican in a Democrat-majority Senate only to become a member of a supermajority almost 30 years later, Boley said she never would have predicted she’d be in the majority party, let alone president pro tempore in the Senate.
All she, or anyone can do, is get involved, take the road that suits them best and find the place where their passion finds productivity, Boley said.
“I just think, if you enjoy something, you’ll do a good job at it,” she said. “I always enjoyed this. I always think there’s many roads to success. You don’t have to go down any one road to success.”