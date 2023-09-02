Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

SENECA ROCKS — With blade-like Tuscarora sandstone cliffs jutting 900 feet into the Pendleton County sky, the Monongahela National Forest’s Seneca Rocks has long prompted visitors to look up while spending time at the iconic West Virginia landmark.

But this summer, the U.S. Forest Service has given visitors a good reason to look down — and become fully immersed in the experience.

Stories you might like

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc

.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

Recommended for you