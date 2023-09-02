SENECA ROCKS — With blade-like Tuscarora sandstone cliffs jutting 900 feet into the Pendleton County sky, the Monongahela National Forest’s Seneca Rocks has long prompted visitors to look up while spending time at the iconic West Virginia landmark.
But this summer, the U.S. Forest Service has given visitors a good reason to look down — and become fully immersed in the experience.
Every Thursday afternoon since late June, the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center has hosted 90-minute snorkeling sessions in the North Fork of the Potomac River’s South Branch, which flows past the base of the site’s namesake. The program, which continues through mid-September, is open to the public, young and old, and is free of charge. Face masks, snorkels and, if desired, wetsuits, are provided.
Up to 30 participants can take part in the two-hour sessions, which take place in a scenic, crystal-clear natural pool that brushes the edge of a cliff on one side and is ringed by a narrow, pebbly shoreline on the other. The site, located behind the Seneca Rocks picnic area, also is a popular swimming hole.
Snorkeling participants include people staying at the national forest’s nearby Seneca Shadows Campground and youth attending summer camps in the area.
The also include those visiting the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center and taking interest in signs promoting the activity, according to Allison Bailey, of the Discovery Center’s staff.
While the Monongahela National Forest has been offering public snorkeling sessions at various times and sites at streams in the forest and nearby state parks since 2015, “this is the first year that Seneca Rocks has been the dedicated site for the snorkeling program,” Bailey said.
The once-a-week sessions occur at the same location and at the same time (2:30-4 p.m. on Thursdays through Sept. 14), making it possible for more people to take advantage of the program.
The program is designed to help participants get a more in-depth understanding of the importance of clean water and healthy streams as they get close-up views of fish, crawfish and other forms of aquatic life in their underwater realm. It also is designed to introduce kids, families and friends to a fun form of outdoor activity.
At the edge of the stream during a recent session, AmeriCorps volunteer Esmie Trevarrow outlined the concept of a watershed for the younger participants in a group of 14 snorkelers.
Stories you might like
- WV Senate, House cast aside constitutional rule, ram through 35 bills to passage on first day of sudden special session
- PHOTOS: Welcome to Dollyword
- Flood resiliency law funding not provided for deluge-prone WV in Justice's special session call
- Winifrede residents begin cleanup following flash flooding
Trevarrow pointed out that the 14,760-square-mile Potomac River Watershed extends from where they were standing to the Chesapeake Bay.
In a watershed, she said, “things that happen far away can affect the health of a river. Here in the Monongahela National Forest, we do things like planting trees along riverbanks, to make shade and keep the water cool for fish and make sure that culverts are big enough for fish to pass through.”
“Think of this as underwater bird-watching, and move slowly and deliberately,” said AmeriCorps volunteer Spencer Knox, co-leader of a recent snorkeling session, as a group of 16 suited-up women, children and one man prepared to enter the stream. “Today, fish are our birds, so let’s cool off a little and see some of them.”
Several participants, including sisters Janet Donnelly of Core, in Monongalia County, and Mary Ann Nash of Zanesville, Ohio, learned about the snorkeling opportunity at Seneca Rocks through social media.
“We both went snorkeling in Alaska when we were on a cruise,” Donnelly said, “and we’ve been to Seneca Rocks several times over the years, but we never dreamed there was snorkeling here. So when I went online and found out about this, I texted her and asked if she wanted to go snorkeling at Seneca Rocks, and she said ‘Sure.’”
Snorkelers were divided into two groups, depending on whether they were more comfortable in deeper or shallower water, and, soon, both were slowly gliding face-down in the clear water.
“I’ve seen a bunch of crawdaddies,” Marshall Harris told his mother, Sadie, of Garrett County, Maryland, as he emerged on the shoreline.
According to Knox and Trevarrow, snorkelers typically see such fish species as trout, red horse suckers, longnose chubs, dace and darters, along with an abundance of crawfish and the occasional hellgrammite.
At the end of the session, Nash said she and her sister found snorkeling at Seneca Rocks superior to their experience in Alaska. “We saw more fish here and we loved seeing how the rock formation looked underwater.”
To register for the snorkeling sessions, contact Amanda Harmon at mary-amanda.harmon@usda.gov, or call 304-567-2827. Participants are urged to bring closed-toe water shoes. Children age 6 and younger must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive