Gov. Jim Justice, who claims to be all about transparency in government, has blocked the public from tracking flights of the state King Air airplane.
Earlier this year, a reader turned me on to the ADS-B Exchange website, which tracks ADS-B transponders for all aircraft operating in the U.S. (ADS-B is the new Federal Aviation Administration-mandated satellite flight tracking technology, which gives air traffic controllers a more accurate picture of the location of all aircraft in flight across the country.)
I had some fun with the ADS-B Exchange on days when Justice was out flying around the state handing out taxpayer-funded Babydog Sweepstakes prizes. I could post tweets to the effect of, “Hey, looks like the state plane is heading to Morgantown. If you’re in the area, you may soon be a millionaire…”
The flight tracker had a more significant value, as the reader who tipped me off about the ADS-B Exchange noted: On sweepstakes days and most other days when Justice uses the state plane, the plane usually picks him up and drops him off at the Greenbrier Valley Regional Airport, near his home in Lewisburg, with the plane frequently flying in the evening before the taxpayer-funded sweepstakes jaunts, meaning the flight crew has to be put up for the night at taxpayer expense.
That flight tracking provides very tangible evidence that Justice is not complying with the terms of his March 1 settlement agreement to reside in Charleston, as the state constitution requires the governor to do.
Attorney Isaac Sponaugle told me he plans to use King Air flight logs as evidence Justice is not residing in Charleston if the resumption of his lawsuit to compel Justice to reside in Charleston reaches the courtroom.
Sponaugle said he also has evidence Justice has spent more than 183 days outside Charleston so far this year — 183 being significant in that it’s the minimum number of days one must reside in a given location to establish residency under state law.
Meanwhile, I eventually noticed that on the ADS-B Exchange, the state plane seemingly had not moved since Aug. 12. Which seemed impossible, particularly with Justice’s massive taxpayer-funded publicity machine posting photos of Justice handing out sweepstakes prizes at times and locations that would be impossible to traverse by car.
Turns out, the day before, the FAA launched the Privacy ICAO Address Program, which allows aircraft owners to obtain an alternate, untrackable identification code, as opposed to the aircraft’s public identification in the Civil Aviation Registry, i.e., the King Air’s N1WV tail number.
Justice and company, in his words, ran to the fire to use the new program to hide the state plane’s identity. (Justice also blocked the ADS-B transponder on his private jet.)
I suppose one could make a claim about security issues — which is what then-Gov. Joe Manchin did in 2009 when he blocked King Air on the popular FlightAware flight tracking program.
However, the state plane isn’t often used for top-secret spy missions or midnight diplomatic rendezvous.
In my experience, the governor’s office accounts for probably 80% of the usage of the plane, and the governor’s daily itineraries are usually published in advance. No one who means the governor ill will is going to show up at an airport after seeing the state plane on a flight tracker.
Also, state plane flight logs are public records — unless Justice plans to block release of those, too.
As the Gazette-Mail’s Joe Severino has reported, the Justice administration has refused to comply with Freedom of Information requests for governor’s mansion expenses, absurdly claiming the mansion is a private residence, not a taxpayer-funded public facility.
I’m sure that comes as a surprise to the five previous governors I’ve covered, all of whom routinely released mansion expense records.
It probably also comes as a surprise to the state Auditor’s Office, which routinely posts individual vendor payments for goods and services provided to the mansion on its Vista website.
As HD Media’s Lee Wolverton has noted, the transparency governor doesn’t want you to know how many taxpayer dollars are being spent on the governor’s mansion. The reason is obvious: An analysis of the expenses would show no one is living there on a regular basis — unless whoever is living there is going through the Wendy’s drive-through for breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day.
Likewise, blocking tracking of the state plane serves no practical public purpose. It’s just that Justice, the transparency governor, doesn’t want you to know when and how he uses that particular taxpayer-funded resource.
He especially doesn’t want information readily available to the public that shows Lewisburg, not Charleston, is his primary destination and point of departure.
•••
Despite having the aforementioned massive publicity machine, the Justice administration frequently does not respond to requests for comments, at least not Gazette-Mail requests.
Therefore, it shows how seriously the governor is taking Sponaugle’s notice of intent to sue over Justice’s failure to comply with the March 1 court settlement in which he agreed to reside in Charleston, as the constitution requires.
Hours after Sponaugle served Justice with his intent to sue, Justice’s private attorneys, Mike Carey and Steve Ruby, issued a 343-word statement contending Sponaugle was “grasping for media attention by trying to revive this pointless case.”
The statement listed Justice’s purported accomplishments as governor, his high approval ratings in public opinion polls and his large margin of victory in his 2020 re-election.
(Nowhere among the 343 words did Carey or Ruby directly address Sponaugle’s assertion that Justice is failing to comply with terms of his settlement.)
That the statement was released on the eve of the day when West Virginia set to-date pandemic records for total active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, intensive-care patients, patients on ventilators and number of deaths reported in a single day (57), one stated accomplishment by Justice stood out:
“Leading the state through a once-in-a-century pandemic with a remarkably low state mortality rate given West Virginia’s vulnerable population — and saving thousands of lives by directing the nation’s most successful early vaccine rollout.”
Touting the state’s early COVID-19 success in light of the complete and total failure of the response of late is akin to Clemson fans bragging their team scored first in the 2012 Orange Bowl.
It was also telling that on a day when Justice would have to acknowledge a to-date record of 74 COVID-19 deaths since his briefing on Wednesday, he postponed Friday’s COVID-19 briefing by four hours, presumably so it would not conflict with a special meeting of the Greenbrier Board of Education to discuss Justice’s grievance against the board for voting against hiring him as the Greenbrier East High School boys’ basketball coach. Tells you where Justice’s priorities lie.
Sponaugle said Justice’s grievance influenced the timing of his filing of the notice to sue, particularly since if Justice is compelled to reside in Charleston, it would make it all but impossible for him to commute daily to Greenbrier East to coach both the boys’ and girls’ teams.
Unless, of course, he flies.
•••
Passenger rail advocates have about 66 billion reasons to be optimistic about funding for Amtrak in the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
And, while you would think U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., would be preoccupied, what with having the fate of that bill — not to mention the future of American democracy — in his hands, he managed to get a rider in the Surface Transportation Investment Act to require a feasibility study for daily service on non-daily Amtrak routes (of which there are two, the Sunset Limited and our beloved Cardinal).
Friends of the Cardinal’s Chuck Riecks reminded me that a similar study in 2012 concluded it costs Amtrak more to operate the Cardinal three days a week than it would for daily service.
That’s in part because the Cardinal, like all long-distance trains, changes train crews (conductors and engineers) along the route. On the Cardinal route, crew changes take place in Indianapolis; Huntington; Charlottesville, Virginia; and Washington, D.C.
Eastbound, Huntington-based train crews lay over at Charlottesville. With daily service, they would make the return run to Huntington the next day. However, with tri-weekly service, their layover can be as long as three nights, during which time they are paid “held-away” pay as well as room, board and expenses.
Obviously, not an efficient way to run a railroad.
One would think the future of Cardinal service in Charleston looks bright, given Amtrak’s multi-million-dollar investment in a renovated station and construction of an elevated platform. However, with progress comes a problem, as Riecks pointed out.
Previously, CHW had five long-term parking spaces in what originally served, in the station’s heyday, as its taxi stand.
The platform project turned that area into three short-term drop-off, pick-up spaces located adjacent to the platform, eliminating any long-term parking at the station.
According to Riecks, the owners of Station Place have not been inclined to lease any parking spaces to Amtrak, creating a dilemma for those accustomed to using on-site long-term parking during their travels.
Riecks has been working with Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin to come up with a solution. Perhaps providing spaces in one of the city’s parking buildings, with shuttle service to and from the station?
As I write this, I’m shocked and saddened by of the death of Charleston City Councilman John Kennedy Bailey, who among many other attributes, was a strong advocate for daily Amtrak service for the city.
He thought Manchin should be leveraging his bargaining power as a deciding vote on key issues for the betterment of the state, including getting Amtrak to institute daily Cardinal service.
In fact, the last time I talked to John, he was barnstorming ideas for what state and city officials could do to light a fire under Manchin in that regard.
Senator, make it happen, in his memory.