Bolstered by another month of strong severance tax collections, the ongoing influx of billions of dollars of federal pandemic stimulus funds, and plain old good timing, state tax collections for November came in at $435.6 million, or $88.03 million higher than projected, figures released by the Senate Finance Committee show.
During November interim meetings, Deputy Revenue Secretary Mark Muchow told members of the Joint Committee on Finance to expect good revenue numbers for November, in part because the last day of October fell on a Sunday, meaning large portions of taxes due on the last day of the month would carry over into November.
He also told legislators that tax collections were benefiting from a spike in severance taxes driven by high natural gas prices, but warned the increase could be short-lived.
Muchow told legislators state natural gas prices had more than doubled in the past year, with high natural gas costs also creating demand for steam coal for electricity production, but advised, “The roller coaster goes in both directions.”
November severance tax collections of $75.53 million more than doubled estimates, and were up more than $50 million over November 2020, but that could represent a high-water mark.
CNBC reported Tuesday that national natural gas prices had fallen to a three-month low on forecasts for a warmer-than-expected winter for much of the country. Through Wednesday, natural gas prices had dropped from a high of $6.46 per million BTU to $4.25 per million BTU.
Historically, state energy prices and production have been cyclical, going through series of boom and bust cycles.
Noting the state Budget Office will produce a six-year budget forecast in January, after a one-year absence, Muchow told legislators, “I wouldn’t be surprised if we end up with a down slope during that six years.”
Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday touted the November revenue figures as proof that his campaign promises of an economic “rocket ship ride” for the state are coming true.
“We’re witnessing West Virginia’s greatest chapter of all time unfold before our eyes and there’s much more to come,” Justice said in a statement. “Even though we were dealt a cannonball to the stomach with the COVID-19 pandemic, we still paced our way to what I promised: Long tired of being 50th, now West Virginia at the top and becoming the envy of the world.”
Justice went on to state: “We’ve diversified our economy, tourism is booming, roads are getting paved everywhere you turn, we didn’t forget our energy industry, we took care of our elderly and our hungry, we made education our centerpiece, and we did all this without wasteful spending and growing government.”
However, as Sean O’Leary, senior policy analyst for the West Virginia Center for Budget and Policy noted, Justice failed to acknowledge the impact of more than $12 billion of federal pandemic relief stimulus funds pumped into the state economy over the past year.
According to the Center for Budget and Policy, that includes a total of more than $4.9 billion through three rounds of stimulus checks, $1.3 billion in enhanced unemployment benefits, $1.3 billion in CARES Act funds to the state, and $1.9 billion in American Recovery Act funds to state and local governments, among others.
Those stimulus dollars could be reflected in sales tax collections of $149.22 million in November, topping estimates by $18.52 million, and up $16.4 million over November 2020 collections.
The other key pillar of state tax revenue, income taxes, came in $20.7 million over estimates, at $169.8 million, but were down $2.55 million from October collections.
Tobacco taxes also underperformed in November, with $13.05 million in collections missing projections by about $650,000, and falling $1.29 million below October collections.
Muchow has said tobacco tax collections will decline over time, as consumption gradually decreases.
Total year-to-date tax collections of $2.01 billion for the first five months of the 2021-22 budget year are up $73.9 million from the same point in 2020.