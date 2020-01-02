Sheff sworn in as Kanawha magistrate, replaces Halloran

A local businessman is the newest magistrate in Kanawha County.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Duke Bloom administered the oath of office to Magistrate Gary Q. Sheff during a brief ceremony Thursday afternoon in the Kanawha County Judicial Annex along Court Street.
Chief Kanawha Circuit Judge Charles King appointed Sheff as magistrate to fill the vacancy left with Tim Halloran's retirement, which was effective Dec. 31.
“Sheff’s ties to the business community and his long track record of working to improve the lives of youth and families make him ideal for the position of magistrate,” King said in a news release.
Sheff has a bachelor's degree in business from West Virginia State University, and he respectively has worked in the health care and commercial design furniture businesses for 29 years, according to the release.
Sheff said he was honored by the appointment.
“There is nothing more important to me than being a part of improving lives in our community,” Sheff said. “I pledge to bring to this office a strong work ethic and fair and impartial judgment.”
In addition to his business work Sheff served as the board chairman for the Family Counseling Connection for two years, and he has been president of the Charleston Church Recreation Association.
He also has worked as a basketball official and softball umpire for 20 years.
Sheff will serve the rest of what was Halloran's term.
All of the Kanawha magistrate positions will be up for election in May 2020. New magistrate court terms will begin in January 2021.
If he chooses to do so, Sheff is eligible to seek election during the 2020 election cycle.