Kate Boytek, a local singer-songwriter, was named an official ambassador for the City of Charleston.
Tim Brady, chief executive officer of the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau made the announcement on Wednesday.
“Our mission is to tell Charleston's story and what better way to do that than by partnering with such an amazing storyteller as Kate Boytek,” Brady said in a news release. “Kate is authentic, talented and hard-working. Those qualities represent our city and its people, so she's a perfect ambassador. As Kate continues to grow her audience and succeed in her career it's a privilege to associate our brand with hers.”
Boytek and her team are partnering with the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau on several initiatives. She appeared in the 2022 Charleston Christmas Parade and headlined the official after-parade concert at Sam’s Uptown Cafe.
She held the release party for her debut single “Hell or High Water” at the Fife Street Brewing Company, and will be shooting her music video for her new song, "Anywhere," using the city as a backdrop in the spring. Boytek performed at Live on the Levee in summer 2022 and is tentatively scheduled to return to Charleston for a concert appearance in 2023.
“Being asked to be an ambassador of Charleston, West Virginia was definitely one of those "pinch me" moments. Charleston isn't just the capital of my home state, to me it's so much more. It's where I've had some of my favorite childhood memories and now that I'm a mom it's the place I'm able to bring my children to make memories of their own,” Boytek said in a news release. “Charleston is built on growth, community and kindness. I'm honored to have been presented with the privilege to represent the city that helped build me.”