Singer-songwriter and actressAbigail Fierce is about to release her ninth single. Fierce grew up in Louisville, Kentucky, but spent summers in Charleston with her grandparents, Joseph and Mary Anne Koleske.
Her new song, “Daphne,” was inspired by a Starbucks barista in Los Angeles who Fierce had a crush on. The barista never wore a name tag, so Fierce nicknamed her Daphne.
“And this song like, tells the story of two people in love. But in the bridge, it's revealed that I'm just dreaming of the local barista girl whose real name I don't even know,” she said. “I'm really excited about this song. I love writing lyrics to tell a story, and the song came really easily. I wrote it in like 30 minutes, but I spent hours and hours producing the song and making sure everything was perfect.”
She said a lot of her songs fall into the singer-songwriter and acoustic pop genre, but this one has more of a rock, pop-punk and grunge style. She plays all of the instruments on her tracks except for drums.
“We filmed at like the Spring Hill Cemetery and the Sunrise Carriage Trail and down by the river, like the Kanawha River, and then like just some of the streets and alleyways in the city, too,” she said.
Representation is important to her. The first time she remembers seeing LGBTQ+ characters on TV was in the show "Glee." In addition, she strives to be a relatable role model for LGBTQ+ youth in West Virginia and Kentucky, the area she came from.
“I didn't grow up in L.A., and I'm not some famous person's kid, you know what I mean?” she said.
“Daphne” comes out June 2 in honor of Pride Month.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive