Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Singer-songwriter and actress Abigail Fierce is about to release her ninth single. Fierce grew up in Louisville, Kentucky, but spent summers in Charleston with her grandparents, Joseph and Mary Anne Koleske.

Her new song, “Daphne,” was inspired by a Starbucks barista in Los Angeles who Fierce had a crush on. The barista never wore a name tag, so Fierce nicknamed her Daphne.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you