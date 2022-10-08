ANSTED -- Sisters Laura Moore, Pamela Webster-Walsh and Madeline Tyree Webster knew their ancestors operated an inn serving stagecoach passengers traveling the rugged terrain between Lewisburg and Charleston in the mid-1800s.
"But that was so long ago. We had no idea the structure was still standing," said Moore, a resident of Campbell in California's Silicon Valley.
The sisters are descendants of the Tyree family who settled in Greenbrier and Fayette counties in the early 1800s. In 1834, a few years after the first stagecoach route along the new James River and Kanawha Turnpike opened, William Tyree bought, enlarged and upgraded an existing two-story walnut log home along the toll road at Mountain Cove, as Ansted was then known.
A Lewisburg native, Tyree used a portion of the building as a family residence but converted the rest of the structure into an inn with sleeping rooms and a dining area for stagecoach passengers and drivers and other travelers on the toll road. Stables were built across the turnpike from the inn to provide a place for the four- and six-horse teams that powered the coaches to rest and refuel.
Initially named the Halfway House because of its location at the midpoint of the bone-jarring overland journey between the Greenbrier and Kanawha valleys, the stagecoach stop soon became better known by its unofficial name Tyree Tavern in honor of its gregarious owner.
Moore said she and her sisters "had been researching our relatives in the Cotton Hill and Ansted area for years and talking with each other about what we'd learned. We had all read about the Tyree Tavern, but assumed that after almost 200 years, it was gone."
But in July 2021, while isolating in her home during a COVID surge, Moore learned the inn had survived.
"I decided to use some of that time researching what our relatives still living in that area were doing now," she said. She reclined on a sofa, went online and began searching for information about Tyree kin in the Fayette County area. She found a notice listing the historic property for sale.
"I jumped off the sofa, picked up the phone and called my sisters, telling them to buy their tickets -- we're going to West Virginia," Moore said.
While the sisters had visited first cousins in Virginia, they had not set foot in West Virginia until their visit to view the inn in August 2021.
"It knocked my socks off," Pamela Easley Webster-Walsh said during a visit she and Moore made to the inn last week. "There is so much history here."
Webster-Walsh lives in Duxbury, Massachusetts, not far from her sister Madeline in Arlington.
Tyree Tavern is believed to be the oldest still-standing structure in Fayette County
The existing structure to which William Tyree added to create the inn is believed to have been built sometime before 1810 by Joseph Skaggs, whose father, Charles, was awarded a patent to a 400-acre tract encompassing the inn site in 1792.
Though only in his 20s when he opened the hostelry, Tyree was no stranger to the hospitality trade. He was born in 1807 in Lewisburg's "Long Ordinary," a two-story, 225-foot-long, 30-foot-wide log inn built by his father, Richard, in 1800.
A Richmond, Virginia, area native, Richard Tyree operated the Long Ordinary for about 10 years before opening Lewisburg's first boot-making shop in 1809. In 1814, he bought a tract along the Old State Road near the community of Ravenseye -- about 20 miles east of Ansted -- and opened a small inn there the following year.
In 1824, as the Lewisburg-Montgomery section of the James River and Kanawha Turnpike was about to open near his inn, Richard Tyree began building a two-story sandstone lodge to serve travelers, teamsters and drovers making use of the new toll road. The Old Stone House opened in 1827, the same year stagecoach service was initiated on the new turnpike.
Following Richard Tyree's death in 1834, William Tyree's brother Francis inherited the inn. The building remained in the Tyree family for the next 50 years before being sold to a coal company operating a nearby mine.
The James River and Kanawha Turnpike soon became a major pathway between the Washington, D.C., area and the Ohio River and points west. Stagecoach service along the Lewisburg-Charleston leg began with once-a-week trips in each direction, soon to be replaced with three weekly stage runs, then daily service in the decade preceding the Civil War.
Passengers were charged $7 -- worth more than $200 in today's dollars -- to ride the stage route when the turnpike was completed from Lewisburg to Charleston in 1830. By 1932, the road was extended westward to Guyandotte and Kenova on the Ohio River in Cabell County, where riverboat access was available.
A number of prominent political and military figures were among passengers who spent time at Tyree Tavern while traveling the east-west toll road.
Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson visited in 1855 while a member of the Virginia Military Institute faculty to visit his mother's grave in an Ansted cemetery. Other Tyree Tavern guests included noted orator Daniel Webster, a U.S. senator and secretary of state under three presidents; his frequent debate partner Henry Clay, a U.S. senator from Kentucky and President John Quincy Adams' secretary of state; and John Breckenridge, another Kentucky senator who became James Buchanan's vice president at 36.
At different times during the Sewell Mountain Campaign in fall 1861, Tyree Tavern served as the temporary headquarters for both Union and Confederate generals. Two Confederate generals, Henry Wise and John Floyd, both former governors of Virginia, based their operations from the inn on separate occasions as did Union Gen. William Rosecrans.
In 1862, both Union and Confederate troops occupied the tavern, leaving behind an assortment of carved graffiti on the building's walls and doors. Some markings are still visible. They include a large carving in cursive script over a front door identifying the tavern as the "1862 Head Quarters of the Chicago Gray Dragoons," a Union regiment that performed escort duty for Gen. George McLellan during the Battle of Rich Mountain in Randolph County. In a nearby door frame is a carving apparently made by a member of the Dragoons depicting a soldier in military garb from an earlier era.
William Tyree, who represented Fayette County in the Virginia General Assembly for a term prior to the war, served as a captain in a Confederate infantry unit, leaving operation of the inn in the hands of his wife.
After the war, Tyree served as Fayette County sheriff from 1877 to 1881 and continued to operate the inn until his death in 1883. Family members continued to operate Tyree Tavern in the early 20th Century after which it remained in use as a single-family home.
As trade and travel began to rebound along the turnpike following the end of the Civil War, a railroad line was completed through the New River Gorge in 1878, connecting Richmond and coastal Virginia with the Ohio River. With that development, business along the toll road and its network of stagecoach inns began to wane.
Following a few post-war improvements and route modifications, the James River and Kanawha Turnpike became the Midland Trail. The unpaved route was equipped with signs and opened to vehicular traffic in 1913 before morphing into the state's first paved and numbered highway -- U.S. 60 -- in the late 1930s.
The connection between Tyree Tavern's creator and the inn's new owners begins with the birth of their great-grandmother Araminta Dickinson Tyree in 1856. The daughter of William Tyree's son George, Araminta married Fayette County Circuit Clerk Edwin Easley, a Confederate veteran, in 1875. Ten years later, the couple moved to Charleston, where they raised two children and Easley worked as a clerk in the state Auditor's Office.
"They moved to Washington, D.C., in about 1900, where Araminta operated a boarding house," Webster-Walsh said.
The inn's new owners have found books, household furnishings, utensils, business receipts and photos of family members dating back to 19th century along with an assortment of letters penned during the Civil War.
"One thing we haven't found and would really like to see is the guest register for the inn," Webster-Walsh said.
The Tyrees kept one section of the building as living quarters for the family, while the rest was available to inn guests. Six upstairs bedrooms were likely used as guest rooms, accessible via an exterior stairway with twin approaches.
Many of the locks, latches and hinges found on the building's doors are made of early 19th century English brass and remain functional. The log exterior of the building is covered with hand-hewn native poplar siding. A weathered bucket- and windlass-equipped well house stands a few yards behind the inn.
"We hope to find the location of an outbuilding used for weaving that is known to have been here," along with the quarters for at least one enslaved person known to have worked for the Tyrees, Webster-Walsh said.
"The Halfway House has changed little since the days Leonard Turner and Joseph 'Jehu Joe' Perkins, crack stagecoach drivers of the James River and Kanawha Turnpike, roared past with their teams of four and six on the way to Charleston," according to the nomination form accompanying the building's 1978 listing on the National Register of Historic Places.
In the years following the tavern's National Register listing, leaks have developed and pests have taken a toll.
"We need to make the place weather-tight and take care of the bats, carpenter ants and termites that have been living here," Webster-Walsh said.
Housing space created by walling in a rear porch will be removed to maintain the historic profile of the building.
"We would also like to have a lidar survey done to find where the outbuildings were, " she said.
The sisters' goal is to stabilize the building, then restore it to the degree possible to its previous role as a stagecoach stand and inn for travelers on the Janes River and Kanawha Turnpike.
"We would like to make it a house museum with a focus on that time period," Webster-Walsh said.
"Saving a place like this is worth doing," Moore said. "For this area and the town, it really matters. But I'm glad we didn't find out about it until now. If we learned about it 20 years ago when we were raising families and pursuing careers, we probably wouldn't have been able to do much."
The new owners said they were surprised at the relatively undisturbed condition in which they found the building.
"It's supposed to be haunted," said across-the-street neighbor Mike Fox.