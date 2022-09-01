Charleston’s law enforcement community on Thursday honored the life of a police dog killed in action over the weekend.
Axel, a K-9 with the Charleston Police Department, was shot as his handler attempted to arrest a man late Saturday night.
Charleston officers were in an “active struggle” with Samuel Paul Ranson when he pulled a firearm and shot the dog, Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt told reporters Monday.
Officers returned fire, killing Ranson.
The shooting happened around 11:10 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Point Drive in the city’s far East End.
Axel’s funeral was held in the Grand Hall of the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. A two-hour visitation preceded the funeral.
The dog’s funeral started with a procession of police K-9s into the grand hall. It was followed by a procession of officers from the Charleston Police Department.
Cpl. Adam Lindell of the department’s K-9 unit, read a statement from Hanna Clendenin, wife of Axel’s handler, Cpl. Josh Clendenin. The Clendenins got the dog not long after their daughter was born. He quickly became the girl’s protector, she said in the statement.
As the wife of a police officer with the K-9 unit, she would pray for the dog’s safety as well as her husband’s, she said.
“Axel took a piece of my heart with him that night he passed away that I will never be able to get back,” the statement said. “My family and I owe him a debt that we can never repay. Because of his bravery and loyalty, I have my husband and my children have their father. And we only wish we could still have him as well.”
Cpl. Anthony Gaylor, commander of the city police department’s K-9 unit, said Axel made an impact on the department even in the short time he worked there.
“Axel had only got about a year of service in, but he was an exceptional dog,” Gaylor said after the funeral. “He had multiple apprehensions, successful tracks, and a few large drug seizures, as well. So, he was making a big impact.”
Gaylor said Axel helped save officers’ lives Saturday night.
“What happened with Axel — this is what we have dogs for,” he said. “Clearly this dog helped save the life of these officers. The dogs just go above and beyond to do what we asked them to do, and to help keep us safe,” Gaylor said.
“And this is what we use dogs for in the city, and he performed flawlessly,” he said.
Gaylor traveled to a North Carolina kennel early last year to get the dog, who had born in Slovakia.
Gaylor said when choosing police dogs, he looks for confidence and courage, among other things.
“We look at how the dog searches for things, and also we do courage test with a dog and make sure that dog is going to be what we need to work out here on the street in a very dangerous situation,” Gaylor said. “So, we look into various things. We spend a whole day usually testing the dogs and seeing how they work before we make a choice.”
Gaylor said the loss of Axel leaves a void in the department, which typically has a K-9 for each of its shifts.
“We’re going to refill that void, and we’re going to get him trained up and we’re going to get another dog back out there as soon as possible,” Gaylor said.