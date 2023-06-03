Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

350813156_654714889831486_919914704841284140_n.jpg

State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard is seen reading to a child at the Williamson Public Library in this undated photo. Maynard was shot and killed responding to a call Friday afternoon.

 Williamson Public Library | Courtesy photo

BEECH CREEK — The man accused of fatally shooting a West Virginia State Police trooper and wounding another person Friday was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court Saturday morning.

Timothy Kennedy, 29, of Beech Creek, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sgt. Cory Maynard. Kennedy is currently being held without bond at Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

