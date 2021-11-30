About 25 firefighters on Tuesday worked to contain an eight-acre fire that broke out Monday in the Beauty Mountain area of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
The fire was spotted after National Park Service personnel received reports of smoke rising from the Beauty Mountain area about 1 p.m. Monday, according to Eve West, chief of interpretation at the newly designated national park.
Firefighters fought the fire as it slowly made its way through steep terrain until 8:30 p.m. Monday, and resumed the effort early Tuesday, joined by firefighting teams from Shenandoah National Park in Virginia, Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio, and the Monongahela National Forest.
As a precaution, several trails in the area were closed on Tuesday, including Endless Wall Trail and its two trailhead parking areas, along with Nuttalburg Trail, Keeneys Creek Rail Trail and Headhouse Trail. Climbing areas between Short Creek and the Cirque were also closed.
The cause of the slow-moving fire, fueled mainly by leaf litter, had not been determined. Firefighters hoped to contain the blaze by late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
