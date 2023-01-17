Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Kanahwa Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard on Tuesday sentenced an Elkview teenager to the maximum allowable sentences for the December 2020 murders of four family members. 

Smith was convicted in December of shooting to death his mother Risa Saunders, stepfather Daniel Long, 12-year-old brother Gage Ripley and 3-year-old brother Jameson Long.  

