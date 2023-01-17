Doug Long, father of murder victim Daniel Long and grandfather of murder victim Jameson Long, makes a statement Tuesday during the sentencing of Gavin Smith. Smith was sentenced to three life sentences in prison with mercy for three counts of first degree murder, 40 years for one count of second degree murder, and 10 years in prison for use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Kanahwa Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard on Tuesday sentenced an Elkview teenager to the maximum allowable sentences for the December 2020 murders of four family members.
Smith was convicted in December of shooting to death his mother Risa Saunders, stepfather Daniel Long, 12-year-old brother Gage Ripley and 3-year-old brother Jameson Long.
Smith will serve three life sentences in prison for three counts of first-degree murder, 40 years for one count of second-degree murder and 10 years for one count of use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Because Smith was 16 years old at the time of the shootings, state law requires that he be eligible for parole after 15 years.
