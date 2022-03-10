Don't assume that the sunny skies and 60-degree temperatures in the forecast for much of West Virginia on Friday signal that the end to wintry weather is in sight.
Instead, expect rain to arrive after nightfall, accompanied by temperatures descending into the upper 20s by daybreak, causing the rain to turn to snow.
According to the National Weather Service's Charleston Forecast Office, snow accumulations on Saturday are expected to range from 2 to 4 inches in the state's western lowlands, including Charleston and Huntington, with up to 12 inches in the northeastern mountains.
In portions of the state's northern and eastern mountains, snow accumulations of up to 12 inches were deemed possible Saturday, accompanied by brisk winds, creating near-blizzard travel conditions and sub-zero wind chill values.
On Thursday, the Weather Service issued winter storm watches for all but five West Virginia counties, in effect from late Friday through Saturday, with the most severe weather expected to occur in the higher elevations of Pocahontas, Nicholas, Webster and Randolph counties.
There, snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, accompanied by winds gusting at up to 40 miles per hour, are predicted, making possible wind chill values as low as -15 degrees. Travel in that region on Saturday can be expected to be "very difficult to impossible," according to the Weather Service.
The winter storm warning covering the highlands of Preston and Tucker counties cautioned of possible Saturday snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches, accompanied by winds gusting at up to 50 mph, creating near-whiteout conditions for travelers. The high winds and heavy snow also poses the risk of power outages from wind-severed tree limbs falling across power lines, according to the warning.
In Charleston and Huntington on Saturday, the high temperature is expected to reach 32 degrees, with possible snow showers and flurries lingering until about 4 a.m. Sunday. By daybreak, low temperatures in both cities are expected to bottom out at 13 degrees.
Sunny skies are expected to prevail over most of the state on Sunday and Monday. In Huntington and Charleston, highs are expected to reach the mid-40s on Saturday and rise into the 60s on Monday.
Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.