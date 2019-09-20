Sojourner’s Guys Night Out brings wings and football back to Oakes Field

Guys Night Out, the 14th annual event centered around a West Virginia University football game which raises funds and awareness for the YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women & Families, will take place at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on Oakes Field, in South Charleston, as the Mountaineers take on the Kansas Jayhawks.
The “guys only” event starts two hours before the 4:30 p.m. kickoff. Festivities include a tailgate buffet, a silent and live auction, cigars and a 50-50 raffle.
Attendees can sample and cast their votes for the annual “Best Wings in the Valley” competition. A telecast of the game will be available on a variety of screens while the voice of the Mountaineers, Tony Caridi, announces the game over the radio.
YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women & Families serves homeless single women, women with children, men with custody of their children, intact families and veterans.
Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased online at www.guysnightoutcharleston.com until 3 p.m. Friday and in person when the gates open for the event. All attendees must be 21 or older.