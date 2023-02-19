Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Production supervisor Shay Taylor lifts a new panel onto the rooftop as Solar Holler completes its 1,000th installation at a Huntington home in 2022. On Friday, Coalfield Development Corporation and Solar Holler jointly announced a partnership to train 100 new solar workers in the next 18 months.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — On Friday, Coalfield Development Corporation and West Virginia-based solar developer Solar Holler jointly announced a partnership to train 100 new solar workers in the next 18 months.

Leveraging the recently announced award to the ACT (Appalachian Climate Technology) Now Coalition, the two entities will collaborate on innovative strategies to recruit, train and employ local workers in the growing renewable energy industry, officials said.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

