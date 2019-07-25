Some WV state employees to get pay raises under new schedule

Some West Virginia state employees will get a pay raise at the end of August, after the state Personnel Board voted Thursday to update salary schedules for the first time in a decade.
Because the pay schedule had not been updated for years, state Personnel Director Sheryl Webb said, the government’s first three pay grades were below minimum wage and unusable.
That caused “pay compression” for many state agencies. In some cases, supervisors were making the same salary as the employees they supervise, Webb said.
“This is something that has caused significant issues in state government,” she said.
Webb said the outdated salary schedule has made it harder to recruit and retain employees, and some workers transferred to positions in other state agencies because it was the only way to increase their pay.
She said the Division of Personnel had to balance the need for an updated, more competitive salary schedule with the reality that West Virginia cannot afford multimillion-dollar pay adjustments.
“We had to make sure the state budget could handle the increases,” said Webb, who added that the new schedule has a minimal fiscal impact of a few hundred-thousand dollars.
“One critique we might hear is that it’s not enough,” she said. “But it is a start.”
Under the new pay plan, which will go into effect Aug. 31, the minimum salary at the lowest pay grade will go from $16,008 to $18,249, while the maximum salary at the highest pay grade will increase from $114,888 to $117,182, with proportionate increases for other pay grades.
Employees whose current salaries are below the new minimum for their pay grade will have their salaries increased to that amount.
Employees whose salaries fall within the new minimum, market and maximum rates for their pay grade will stay at their current salary, as will individuals whose current salaries exceed the new maximum rates for their pay grades.
The Division of Highways and Department of Health and Human Resources are exempted from the pay plan, Webb said.
The DHHR is implementing a new merit-based pay system, as mandated by the Legislature, and Highways is in the process of designing a new salary schedule intended to be more competitive with the private sector — although multiple delays in completing that pay plan have prompted the filing of a mass employee grievance by more than 300 Highways employees.
“It’s my understanding they’re working on it,” Administration Secretary Allan McVey said of the Highways plan.