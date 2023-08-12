FAIRLEA — As Ian Irving climbed to the 30-foot-high diving platform and set his black protective suit on fire, 5-year-old Ani Gillenwater was in disbelief.
“I can’t watch,” she said.
Moments later, Irving safely splashed into a nine-and-a-half foot pool and extinguished himself to the delight of Ani, her 8-year-old brother Plamen and hundreds of others watching Friday at the 98th State Fair of West Virginia.
From diving to doughnuts to disc-catching dogs, this year’s fair wins a blue ribbon for variety.
“It’s the 10-day, largest party in the state,” said Kelly Collins, CEO of the State Fair. “It’s the end of summer, right before school goes back to session, so there’s something for everyone. ... It’s great to see the generations coming together just to have some fun.”
Last year, 170,000 people attended the fair. The goal for this year is 180,000, Collins said. Attendance has traditionally been helped on weekdays by great weather and later start times to the school year.
Visitors to the fair come from all over the country, especially to attend concerts featuring big-name artists.
This year’s performers are as diverse as the fair itself, with hip-hop musicians like Nelly and Ludacris, country acts Lainey Wilson and HARDY, and Christian artist Zach Williams.
New this year are pre-show parties at most concerts with 150 tickets that let people skip the line to get in. Two pre-show parties are already sold out, Collins said.
In the West Virginia Building, intricate and colorful quilts are hung from the ceiling overlooking exhibits like West Virginia’s finest flowers, food, fiber arts and fairy gardens.
The Flowers and Hobbies Categories have had the largest number of entries this year, with 2023 being a banner year for flowers, said Phoebe McGuire and Mary Ann Mann, members of the fair’s Board of Directors.
“It just looks more full this year. Everything is bigger and better,” McGuire said.
The building also hosts demonstrations in cooking, flower arranging and a variety of other activities for both children and adults.
West Virginia’s youth shine in the Cecil H. Underwood Youth Center, which showcases the best-in-show from each county’s 4-H participants. Pickles, cornhusk dolls, carved miniature outhouses and phone chargers powered by stationary bike are some of the items that can be experienced.
A notable 4-H member strolling the grounds Friday was Miss West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals, Bridgette Altizer. She was crowned this January and has been visiting other festivals, pageants and schools to promote fairs and festivals.
Next to the indoor exhibits, both 4-H youth and farmers from around the state keep and groom their livestock for showing.
Josh and Lacey Radabaugh, from Tyler County, sat next to four of their cows. Their two black bulls weighed a ton each.
They said they’ve been coming to the State Fair since 1996 and have won around six overall awards, in addition to division awards.
Besides farm animals, man’s best friend gets a feature with multiple shows a day from Disc-Connected K9s.
Stories you might like
- 'Give us a break': Residents sound off on AEP-controlled utilities' $641.7 million rate hike request at PSC hearing
- Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says he's been thinking seriously about becoming an independent
- Lawmakers heading to Charleston for interims and possible special session
- Hot Dog Festival set to return next week; group petitions state health officer to cancel event
The high-flying fidos of Jodi and Lawrence Frederick travel the country to wow audiences. Some people attending shows bring signed frisbees they got when they were kids, said Jodi.
She and Lawrence travel around the country for months throwing discs to their 14 dogs. Most are border collies, Australian shepherds and Mudis.
“Our dogs literally would almost rather throw the frisbee than eat,” Jodi said.
This is the sixth time Disc-Connected K9s has come to the fair. While most events are similar, the people at the West Virginia, Georgia and other “down home” fairs love to stand around, talk and share pictures of their own dogs, she said.
For the more artistically curious, the Glass Blowing Academy based in Georgia hosts daily demonstrations on how to make glassware. West Virginia used to have the most glass factories in the country, said James Downey.
He narrated as his colleague Peter Jacobsen painstakingly formed a white glass rabbit.
“We’re always kind of on the edge of disaster at any moment,” Downey said. “You get used to disappointment and then you just start over.”
After walking around the 200-acre campus, attendees will appreciate where the State Fair really excels: the food.
Along with the typical funnel cake, hot dog and frozen lemonade trailers, over a dozen permanent storefronts sell everything from barbecue and pizza to Chinese food.
Billy Level with Hog Wild BBQ has been coming to the fair for 18 years. Along with a permanent building on the grounds, Level has five concession trailers and other setups that let him do events from South Florida to Northern Virginia.
With old favorites like the 71-year-old Ben-Ellen’s doughnuts and New Fair Food Contest entries like fruity pebble funnel cake, everyone can pig out at the fair’s 66 food locations.
The fair go-to for Hoke Carrico is chicken with buffalo sauce and ranch on top of curly fries.
But the cinnamon rolls are both his and Joy Jones’s recommendation for first-time fairgoers.
“Watch the line,” said Jones, adding that the wait can be 2-3 hours at night.
Past the food stands are the carnival games and rides, a variety of Ferris wheels, swings, kiddie rides, mousetrap coasters and thrill attractions that seem guaranteed to make a funnel cake end up somewhere unexpected.
The Wild Mouse is the favorite of Parker Trent, 16, and Lydia Lester, 19. Both from Beckley, they’ve been coming to the fair since they were younger and say the ride selection has gotten better over the years.
Whether you’re looking to learn about livestock, fill your face with fried food or just spot the sights from the top of a Ferris wheel, the fair has something for the whole family.
“I’m a mom. I feel like I’m always on the go, but when we get to come to the fair and enjoy yourself, you can put the cellphones down. You can have fun with your family,” Collins said. “You’re not watching TV, you’re getting out and actually getting to experience things.”
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive