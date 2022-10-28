Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

FOSTER -- In a low-slung government-issue building tucked into a Southern West Virginia hollow, a new generation of forest rangers, park employees, motel clerks and rafting guides is being trained.

The trainees, all high-school students, are part of the Boone County Technical Center’s Adventure Tourism Program.

