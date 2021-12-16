HARTS — All Star Wrestling will make its return to Lincoln County to honor one of its own with a memorial show.
The inaugural Nathan Bush Memorial Cup will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Harts Community Center.
“The tournament will feature eight men,” said promoter Gary Damron. “There will be four matches in the first round, and the winners of those advance to the next round until there is one man standing. Legendary wrestling Hall of Famers The Rock n Roll Express will also be in action at Harts along with Ricky’s son Kerry Morton. A guy who is getting a lot of attention on social media and has been seen on AEW, Danhausen, will be amongst those in attendance.”
Bush, 31, of Whitman, passed away suddenly in October. He had been a part of All Star Wrestling for more than 10 years, primarily as part of the commentary team, working closely with Josh Brown and Justin Buckner.
“Nathan wasn’t just our friend, he was our brother, and there’s not a minute that goes by that I don’t miss him,” Buckner said.
Damron said planning for an event to honor Bush’s memory and contribution to the local independent wrestling community began soon after his passing.
“The planning process actually started the week Nathan passed away,” Damron said. “I had been thinking on what we could do in his memory when one of the wrestlers, Bruce Grey, mentioned doing a tournament. I said that’s it. Nathan loved tournaments, let’s do that.”
Damron said this will be the first time ASW has done a single-man tournament, and that he could not think of a more fitting tribute.
“This is the best way to honor Nathan, who loved pro wrestling and loved all of the ASW roster so much,” Damron said. “Us coming together and doing a tournament in his honor is going to be very fitting.”
More information can be found on the All Star Wrestling Facebook page.