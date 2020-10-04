CLOTHIER — It’s not merely a room to Tim Williams but a command center.
This nook in his Clothier home is centered by a camera that faces a couple of chairs. A variety of electronic and communications equipment litter a desk off to the side. By his own admission, the room is “all junked up right now.”
“I don’t care,” Williams, 65, said. “I still do what I do here.”
Welcome to the hub of WBFJ (We Broadcast For Jesus) public-access television Channel 160 on Shentel Cable in Boone, Logan, Mingo and Wyoming counties. It’s through that platform brothers Tim and Tony Williams host “Miracle Prayer Time” from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. each Sunday. The program is simulcast on WVOW 101.9 FM in Logan. Don’t fret if you miss it. The show is later repurposed into a podcast with video posted on Facebook. It also is available on Sermon.net’s Roku channel.
Diverse digital touchpoints stem from that one room. Clutter isn’t keeping the Williams brothers from connecting with a potentially global audience.
“I can never understand,” Tim Williams said, “why pastors, evangelists, preachers and what have you don’t want to use the technology that we have today to reach the multitudes. We use a saying that ‘we’re winning souls one click at a time.’ Imagine that: You have the potential to reach millions of people with one click. That’s amazing.”
Williams frequently describes the operation as “amazing.” It’s not because a pair of retired coal miners are unfamiliar with various forms of media.
After all, the brothers have been involved in one type or another for decades, ranging from conventional and shortwave radio to a print business. This isn’t their first foray into television, either. The pair hosted a show for a few years during the 1990s before conglomerates started absorbing local cable companies.
But this venture is different, first because of its simplicity.
Until August, the show was produced at the Miracle Prayer Time Worship Center, a piece of donated land with a small building that the brothers have shepherded since 1991. The broadcast operation was moved to Tim Williams’ home, where it will remain until it’s eventually transitioned to the new Sharples Church of God. The biggest obstacle to anchoring it in the church will be resolving internet access issues for that part of Logan County.
Internet availability isn’t currently an issue, as everything to produce a show that includes music and caller interaction is self-contained in Tim Williams’ room. Many of those same devices help plan programming for the entire week of a 24-hour, seven-day television channel. The rotation includes well-known figures such as Jimmy Swaggart as well as an array of other evangelists from across the country.
There’s barely a set schedule for the channel. It airs whatever Tim Williams feels called to televise. That includes the week’s “Miracle Prayer Time,” which will replay at various points before again going live the next Sunday.
“It’s the most amazing technology I’ve ever seen,” Tim Williams said. “It amazes me.”
There’s that word again.
It could apply to their mantra, the one about winning souls one click at a time. Or, in the case of one Logan County man, the push of a radio button.
Tim Williams didn’t name names. But his energy level went up a few notches telling the caller’s story. The man said he was sitting in the parking lot of the Logan Walmart with a pistol ready to take his own life. He explained that something compelled him to scan the radio. He found “Miracle Prayer Time.” The man said the message that day saved his life. Tim Williams later met the caller, who he says is still a church regular.
That’s a dramatic example of what’s become a common tale.
The show’s Facebook page features posts from people who’ve either recently become familiar with the brothers or are just discovering their expanded platform. That’s the case for Carl Browning.
Browning said he stumbled across the Williams brothers on the radio “one Sunday afternoon years ago.” His consumption habits eventually evolved to appointment listening on Facebook. Until he was sitting through a mandatory weekly scan for new cable channels “and there they were.”
“I love listening to them preach and I love listening to them sing,” said Browning, 44, of Wharncliffe, Mingo County. “I was tickled to death they let them put that on there.”
Tim Williams would have their product airing more broadly if he had his way.
On one hand, finding distribution outlets among local cable providers should be easier than in previous eras. Cordcutting has led to a need for more hyperlocal content in order to help cable companies remain relevant against the likes of YouTubeTV and Netflix. With that in mind, Tim Williams is trying to secure additional distribution.
But televised and digital content — regardless of genre or scope — requires money. In the case of WBFJ and “Miracle Prayer Time,” financial support has come from the brothers and a few donations.
There is no charge for advertising. A church can get a block of time in exchange for taking up an offering once a month. Otherwise, it’s come from the Williams brothers. Tim took out a personal loan to pay for equipment.
He figures that’s a nominal investment considering the bigger gain.
“It costs us a lot to do what I do,” Tim Williams said. “But I look at things like this: If I win a soul, one soul, with all that I’ve spent, to me it’s worth every dollar. You can’t put a price on a man’s soul.”