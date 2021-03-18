Williamson-based Appalachia Made Co. (AMCO) plans to host a series of live music performances this spring and summer, COVID-19 restrictions permitting, to add to the off-trail activities available to Hatfield-McCoy Trail System riders.
AMCO had planned to open the series with a live concert at the Williamson Field House on Saturday featuring Columbia Nashville recording artist and former "The Voice" contestant Kameron Marlowe. But in observance of public health guidelines limiting the size of indoor gatherings, the concert will instead be livestreamed free from Nashville, starting at 6 p.m., on Appalachia Made's Facebook page and Riff. Marlowe will be joined by country artists Payton Smith and Alexis Wilkins.
"It's turned into a fundraiser," said Lexia Chamryk-Thomas, AMCO's CEO. "We'll be accepting donations for the Red Cross. So now, our first major live event is going to be the Whiskey Jam Powersports Festival, scheduled for the weekend of June 18."
That three-day event, to be held in and around Williamson, will include trail rides, live country music, food vendors, kids' enduro races and camping.
Every Saturday from June 26 to Sept. 25, AMCO will host guided ATV trail rides departing from the Williamson farmers market as part of its Family Trail Days program. The event is open to any rider seeking a guided trail experience. Live country music is planned for each evening the rides take place.
On July 17, Appalachia Made will host the Matewan Massacre, a six-hour endurance race designed to showcase the wild and wonderful trail riding available in Mingo County. The event is open to amateur and elite riders, with competition in divisions for men, women, boys and girls.
A weeklong Hatfield McCoy Powersports Rally is scheduled for Aug. 16-22 in Williamson to highlight Mingo County's Hatfield-McCoy Trail segments. Country music concerts are planned for each day of the event, with shows starting at 1 and 7 p.m. Guided rides will take place daily, including rides catering to side-by-side and enduro bike riders.
On Sept. 25, AMCO Fallfest will showcase arts, crafts and foods of the area, along with trail rides and walk-run events to points of interest in the Williamson area.
AMCO Oktoberfest, the final special event of the year, will take place Oct. 23, based at the Williamson Field House, with pumpkin mazes, live country music, family games and rides on the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System during peak fall colors.
Through its website, www.amcoheaven.com, Appalachia Made Co. connects prospective Mingo County visitors to more than 30 lodging locations, ranging from hotels and motels to cabins, inns, ATV resorts and campgrounds, along with places to eat, buy groceries, and shop for ATV gear and rental services. Through the website, visitors can also learn about the county's historic points of interest, including Hatfield-McCoy Feud sites, the Mine Wars Museum and Matewan Depot, and fishing and paddling opportunities on the Tug Fork River.
AMCO was formed in 2018 by Dr. Dino Beckett, co-founder and director of the Williamson Health and Wellness Center, Mingo County builder Jody Gooslin, and entrepreneur and former area resident Randall Ussery.
"Over the years, we have seen a significant rise in country-wide and local trail ridership along with a need for more experiences when the riders get off the trails in our town," said Beckett. "We saw this as a perfect opportunity to rebuild our once-booming town into a national travel destination while providing new service economy jobs."
AMCO had hoped to launch its live music concert series and powersports events last year, Chamryk-Thomas said, but the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic put the program on hold.
Once they get underway, according to Beckett, they will "provide riders from all over the country with lifelong experiences that will keep them coming to our region for years to come and drive significant economic impact."
"We have a chance here to reframe the narrative of the region and rebuild it into a thriving and sustainable community," said Ussery, a founding partner in San Francisco-based L37 Ventures, a venture capital firm.
"It won't happen overnight," Ussery said, "but we are investing for the long-term in our community, our trails in in the arts, so that our children will stay or come back after college or the military."
Beckett, Gooslin and a third investor bought the historic and recently renovated Mountaineer Hotel in downtown Williamson two years ago.
Chamryk-Thomas said 3% of all proceeds from the concert series will be donated to the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System, Hiring Our Heroes Foundation and Williamson Community Economic Development.