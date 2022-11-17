Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

IMG_0268.jpg (copy)

First responders survey the scene of a fatal helicopter crash in Logan County on June 22. 

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | HD Media file photo

Another relative of one of the victims of a helicopter crash in Logan County has filed a lawsuit, claiming unmarked power lines and an unsafe and improperly permitted helicopter were contributing factors to his father’s death in June.

The wrongful death lawsuit filed in Logan Circuit Court Wednesday is the second lawsuit to be filed in relation to the Freedom Festival helicopter crash in Logan that killed all six people on board.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

Recommended for you