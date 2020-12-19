After nearly eight years living under a boil-water advisory, people in Keystone could be drinking water from their home faucets by this time next year.
McDowell County’s Elkhorn Creek water project launches its second phase this month. Crews will lay nearly 70,000 feet of new water mains to connect more than 300 people in Northfork, Keystone, Upland, Kyle, Powhatan and Algoma to centralized water service through the McDowell County Public Service District.
The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council approved the $6.33 million project five years ago. Unlike most water infrastructure projects in the state, this one is entirely funded through grants, meaning the pubic service district will not be burdened paying off interest from a large loan.
Project inspectors will visit homes to determine meter locations and make recommendations for replacing service lines, according to a news release. The project will bring an increase in water pressure through the system. The district “strongly urges” property owners to replace service lines as a precaution.
For years, people in these communities have struggled with inconsistent and at times potentially unsafe water service. Outages can last for weeks at a time, especially for those living on hills.
Keystone hasn’t employed a certified water operator in years, meaning the water is often untreated. The town’s water system, like many in southern West Virginia, consists of a mishmash of terra cotta, concrete and steel piping that crisscrosses under roads and buildings. The system was installed in the early 1900s when Keystone was a coal company town. Little has been done to maintain the lines since.
Complicating matters, there are neither maps nor records of the original piping for Keystone’s water system or others in the area. When coal companies began pulling out of the region in the 1960s and 1970s, they turned utility operations over to those who opted to stay, most of whom were untrained.
When leaks occur in unmapped water systems, workers often must blindly dig until they find the source. Line breaks will be likely as crews work to unearth and replace unmapped lines, according to a news release from the service district.
“Should that happen, the repairs will be completed as soon as possible,” the release reads. “It is recommended that residents keep an emergency water supply for sanitary and drinking purposes during construction.”
Work should finish by December 2021, according to officials.
At that time, Keystone and Northfork residents will become public service district customers. That will bring more changes.
Keystone residents now pay $23.25 per 4,500 gallons, according to the Public Service Commission. There are no meters on the system, so there’s no way to turn off service when people don’t pay.
Under the district, meters will be installed and rates likely will increase. People who don’t pay could be shut off.
“They will cut you off and they will make you pay. They should,” said Vondalere Scott, who serves in a number of city positions. “Water is a necessity, it’s something everyone needs, but it costs money to provide. It’s not free for us and it won’t be free for them. They just have the means to collect what they’re owed.”
Water bills are among the only sources of income for Keystone, where business and occupation tax revenues are just a sliver of what they were in the 1990s.
Less than five businesses operate in Keystone, according to West Virginia Secretary of State records.
While Keystone will lose water revenues it also will lose the challenge and expense of striving to maintain the system.
Some people went more than two weeks without water last summer.
The town couldn’t afford a backhoe to reach pipes and make repairs.
“Completion of the project will be long-awaited relief to the residents in all the communities,” Brewster said in the release, “especially Keystone.”