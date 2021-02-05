A spacecraft that will be heading to the International Space Station has been named the S.S. Katherine Johnson in honor of the pioneering Black NASA mathematician and West Virginia native. Northrop Grumman announced Wednesday their NG-15 Cygnus spacecraft was named for Johnson in celebration of Black History Month.
NG-15 is a commercial mission that will deliver supplies to the International Space Station via the Cygnus spacecraft. It is planned to launch Feb. 20 from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island, Virginia.
“It is a company tradition to name each Cygnus spacecraft after an individual who has played a pivotal role in human spaceflight," Northrop Grumman wrote in a news release. “[Johnson’s] hand-written calculations were critical to America’s success during our first human spaceflight missions.”
Johnson worked for NASA and its predecessor, the National Advisory Committee on Aeronautics, for decades. She famously performed calculations that helped put the first Americans in space -- and, later, on the moon. That fame did not arrive until recent years, however, as her role in these missions was not widely known.
Johnson’s profile was elevated when she was awarded the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, in 2015 by then-President Barack Obama. Her legacy was further solidified by the best-selling 2016 book "Hidden Figures" and the hit movie that was released soon after, where Johnson was portrayed by actress Taraji P. Henson.
Johnson died a little less than a year ago at age 101 in Newport News, Virginia, on Feb. 24, 2020.
Johnson was born in White Sulphur Springs in 1918. She attended West Virginia State College -- now University -- in Institute, where she earned degrees in both mathematics and French by age of 18. The school erected a bronze statue in her honor in 2018, days before her 100th birthday, which she attended with friends and family.
Johnson was the Gazette-Mail's West Virginian of the Year in 2015.