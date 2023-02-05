Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Challenger Field Nitro High
Buy Now

Challenger field behind Nitro High School is pictured.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Nitro’s adaptive Little League branch has quit using a ballfield built with donor and taxpayer money, citing concerns over special needs players’ safety.

Those include fears a lack of fencing could allow players to wander onto railroad tracks or an obstacle course nearby, blocked airflow prevents the playing surface from being sufficiently cooled and walls abutting the field amplify the sound of passing trains.

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you