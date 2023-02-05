Nitro’s adaptive Little League branch has quit using a ballfield built with donor and taxpayer money, citing concerns over special needs players’ safety.
Those include fears a lack of fencing could allow players to wander onto railroad tracks or an obstacle course nearby, blocked airflow prevents the playing surface from being sufficiently cooled and walls abutting the field amplify the sound of passing trains.
Built at a cost of $250,000, the field butts up against two walls of Nitro High School.
Challenger Division Administrative Coach Denise Frampton said a communication breakdown between Nitro High Principal and Nitro Area Greater Youth Foundation President Jason Redman and the league led to an unsafe field redesign of the original plan proposed in a fundraising campaign.
Redman presented Challenger with the idea of a new field in 2019 in the wake of game cancellations over problems with grass conditions, scheduling and accessibility at Nitro City Park, the previous home of the Challenger Division for special needs children.
Redman said he informed parents about project changes, including a change of location, needed when fundraising fell short of goals. He said work on the field will continue until completion in the spring.
Timeline
Design and advertising materials show original plans to build the field alongside the Nitro’s girls softball field at an estimated cost of $400,000.
The plans show lights, handicapped-accessible bathrooms, bleachers and dugouts.
The field instead uses existing gym and baseball bathrooms and tents for players and spectators. Nitro engineering students are working on plans for a dugout. Bleachers and lights no longer are planned.
Redman said changes to the project were announced at a meeting advertised in the league’s private Facebook group, and Frampton was invited in a July 8, 2020, email. That email was forwarded in an editable format to the Charleston Gazette-Mail upon request. Frampton said she was not aware of either invitation.
Redman said the meeting was held at Nitro High, attended by parents and livestreamed by Frampton.
Video from the group shows Redman presenting the plan to parents at the new field site with the event livestreamed by Frampton and dated Oct. 5, 2021. Frampton said she first learned of the changes from then-Nitro Little League President Ivan Meadows in April 2021.
Kanawha County Commissioners approved $50,000 for field turf in December 2019. Emails obtained through a public records request show Redman inquired with a vendor about costs related to the new site as early as February 2020. According to Redman’s financial records, crews worked on drainage in July 2020. Kanawha County Schools Facilities granted a building permit July 15, 2020.
Bids for turf were finalized in January 2021.
“We were not let into any of the plans,” Frampton said. “We could’ve avoided this whole thing if he had said to us back in 2019, ‘We have a problem. We’re not getting the money you need. Can we problem-solve this?’”
Redman said 500 hours of volunteer labor, including an estimated 200 hours of his own time, have been donated to the project.
“No one told me not to work on it. I took that as ‘Let’s go and let’s get this done,’” Redman said. “We didn’t hear any complaints from any of the parents, so we started working.”
So far, county schools have contributed $73,000 to the project; county commissioners, $50,000; the foundation, more than $16,000; Nitro High Boosters, more than $17,000; Nitro Little League, nearly $10,000; and the Challenger Division, $10,000. Another $55,975 came from a GoFundMe campaign organized by Redman in March 2019.
Frampton’s issues with the field
Some 60 players ranging in age from 4 to older than 40 compete in the special needs division, and worries abound with railroad tracks and a JROTC obstacle course near the new field, Frampton said.
“We have kids that have no sensory or cognitive awareness for danger. They can see that as an escape route and run,” Frampton said.
She said the walls and turf also create auditory and medication-induced heat sensitivity issues.
“If a train comes through and [the sound] bounces off the walls, my auditory kids are immediately going to grab their ears and could go into meltdown mode,” Frampton said. “Some of them can become dangerous at that point.”
She said two players with sensory issues endured first-degree burns on a day temperatures were in the 70s during the lone game played on the field. Nitro High Boosters purchased “EnviroFill” sand for the field for $14,000. According to its website, the sand can lower turf temperatures by up to 25%.
Frampton’s other concerns include a lack of space for emergency vehicles, areas of uneven terrain as well as a jagged door handle hole and broken electrical outlet on the field walls.
“We would pretty much have to have every parent standing on the field standing guard due to the deficiencies,” she said.
Moving forward
Frampton, Redman and Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams met at the field for a walkthrough following a Sept. 29 game. Frampton said concerns raised then have not been considered.During the walkthrough, Redman resigned from fundraising leadership.
Future costs include $25,000 for bathrooms, $3,000 for sidewalks and $280,000 for parking lot paving.
In January, the league removed all future Challenger fundraising from association with the foundation, the high school and county school system via a letter read before the county school board.
Frampton said the league plans to play its upcoming season at its old home.
Several Challenger parents claim their kids were used to raise money for a multi-purpose field that’s been used as a practice field for the marching band.
Williams said he supports Redman, who “didn’t do anything wrong.
“He’s to be commended. This was his idea” Williams said, noting Redman’s 200 hours of volunteer work. “This is something he wanted to do to help. I guess no good deed goes undone.”
Redman said work on the field will continue.
“I want kids and players to be able to use it. If they’d like to use it, it’s still open. I have no ill will,” Redman said. “I’m as frustrated as anyone it’s taken this long.”