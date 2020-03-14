Gazette-Mail Regional Spelling Bee postponed

The Charleston Gazette-Mail Regional Spelling Bee has been postponed.

Concerns over coronavirus prompted the move. The bee had been scheduled for 1 p.m. March 21 at Capital High School. A new date for the event has not been set.

Organizers said their top concern is the safety of spellers, parents and staff.

Forty students from 20 counties qualified for last year’s bee. Regional winners advance to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The 93rd national bee is scheduled May 24-29 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

National bee organizers plan for the event to take place, but have extended deadlines for local competitions.

“For all our spelling bee sponsors — domestic and abroad — we have conveyed that the safety of spellers, parents, volunteers and staff should be a top priority,” the national bee website says.

Regional bees across the country have either been canceled or postponed.

