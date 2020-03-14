Gazette-Mail Regional Spelling Bee postponed

Alderson, Brittany - 3 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Bowman, Joetta - 3 p.m., Rock Cemetery, Elkview.
Brammer, Jimmy - 11 a.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Madison.
Brown, Phyllis - Noon, West Virginia Home Mission, Nitro.
Carpenter, James - 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
Carter, Daniel - 1 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Cavender, Carolyn - 4 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Cleland, David - 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Charleston.
Cobb, John - 11 a.m., St. Christopher Episcopal Church, Charleston.
Drinkard Jr., William - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Eastman, Patricia - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Fewell, Richard - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.
Fields, Danny - 7:30 p.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.
Foster, James - 2 p.m., Greenwood Church of God, Annex Building.
Fox, Ella - 1 p.m., Blaine Memorial Cemetery, Cottageville.
Harris, Sharon - 2 p.m., New Horizon Worship Center, Cross Lanes.
Livesay, Fred - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
McCallister, Bertha - 1 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.
McLanahan, Jeanie - 2 p.m., Central Community Tabernacle, Charleston.
Melton, John - Noon, Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.
Navicki, Suellen - 11 a.m., Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Oak Hill.
Pike, Natalie - 1 p.m., Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church, Charleston.
Roberts, Reabel - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Rose, Susanna - Noon, Tichenal Church, Heaters.
Shifflet, David - Noon, Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.
Smith, Tommie - 10 a.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.
Smith, William - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor Chapel.
Stone, James - 2 p.m., Laurel Fork Missionary Baptist Church, Adonijah.
Talkington Sr., George - 2 p.m., Stump Funeral Home, Arnoldsburg.
Thomas, Loretta - Noon, Gauley Bridge Methodist Church.
Townsend, Ruth - 11 a.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Yeager, Leslie - 2 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.