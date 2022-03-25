Vinu Chandrasekar, the 2021 Gazette-Mail Regional Spelling Bee champion, squared off against last year's runner up Manvitha Sanjaya in a spell off on Friday to determine the winner of this year's Bee. Manvitha emerged victorious after one round of spelling and will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Two Kanawha County middle-schoolers took part in a spell-off Friday to determine who would win the Charleston Gazette-Mail Regional Spelling Bee and advance to the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Manvitha Sanjaya, a seventh-grader at Charleston's John Adams Middle School, won in the first round after correctly spelling "foulard," which is a thin, soft material of silk or silk and cotton.
“I’m so glad I won, because I worked really hard,” Manvitha said.
Friday’s Spelling Bee lasted just one round because reigning Regional Spelling Bee champion Vinu Chandrasekar, from Dunbar Middle, misspelled "cerise," which is a bright or deep red color. This was his last year of eligibility to participate in the Regional Spelling Bee.
This was not the first time Manvitha and Vinu met each other for a chance to advance to nationals. Last year, the two students went head to head for 40 rounds before Vinu was named champion.
“I feel so relieved,” Manvitha said. “I thought we were going to go a hundred rounds this time.”
As a third-grader watching her school's spelling bee, Manvitha said she knew she would want to participate the following year. Since then, she has entered her school's Spelling Bee each year.
Winning the bee is no easy feat. With the help of some apps and her parents, Manvitha said practice taught her how to use word origins to spell words she is unfamiliar with.
For every word she was given, Manvitha would spell the word on her palm using her index finger. It's a process that she says helps her visualize the letters in her head.
For other students interested in the Spelling Bee, Manvitha had one piece of advice: "Be confident and study hard. Learn the origins, like etymology. It really helps. It just helped me now."
This year's National Spelling Bee will return to Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Maryland on June 2. The bee will be available to stream online at ION and Bounce TV.
As the winner, Manvitha will receive hotel accommodations and expenses for a trip to the National Spelling Bee paid for HD Media. She will also receive $2,500 in a SMART529 college savings account.
Beshay Sakla is the Gazette-Mail's digital engagement producer. He can be reached at bsakla@hdmediallc.com.