This Oct. 10, 2021, photo shows a cluster of spotted lanternflies on a tree in Harrisburg, Pa. Kill-on-sight requests in New York City and elsewhere are part of an aggressive campaign against an invasive pest that has spread to about a dozen states in eight years.
The spotted lanternfly has made its way further into West Virginia. This is the third year in a row it’s been spotted in the state.
The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species from China that was accidentally introduced to eastern Pennsylvania in 2014. These insects are commonly spread by trains and cars.
James Watson, the spotted lanternfly program coordinator at the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, says it’s believed that the insect was brought to Pennsylvania on landscaping equipment.
So far in 2023, the insects have been spotted in the Northern Panhandle in Brooke and Hancock counties, and in the eastern part of the state in in Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan, Hampshire and Mineral counties. Most recently, Taylor County was added to the list.
It has not been spotted in the Charleston or Huntington areas. But, Watson says, it’s likely to move there soon.
“It could be days; it could be months; it could be years. We don’t know when it will be there, but it’s probably gonna arrive there sooner than later, unfortunately,” he said.
He also cited infestations in Virginia and North Carolina.
“It’s spread out so much now that it could arrive from somewhere outside the Northeast as well,” he said.
Right now, the insect has no native predators but he says that it’s possible one could develop.
“We’re hoping that as it becomes established in areas that there will be predation from native birds and things like that, but that has not been widely observed yet and there’s no guarantee that that’s going to occur,” he said.
Juvenile spotted lanternflies, known as nymphs, and adults prefer to feed on an invasive plant known as “tree of heaven” (Ailanthus altissima), but they also feed on a wide range of crops by sucking the sap out of them and plants, including grapes, apples, hops, walnuts and hardwood trees. If the insect reaches the area, it will be a problem for farmers, home gardeners, beekeepers and others.
Watson says the plants with the most damage in West Virginia are grapes, black walnut trees, the Virginia creeper, silver maple, red maple and hops.
There are critical actions the public can take to help with prevention:
Be aware of what the spotted lanternfly looks like at all stages of its life.
Inspect cars and equipment for eggs before traveling, mainly checking in truck beds and wheel wells.
Remove the “tree of heaven” plant from your property.
Kill the insects when you see them.
Report sightings by emailing bugbusters@wvda.usor calling 304-558-2212. Pictures, location of the sighting and contact information should be included with emails.
