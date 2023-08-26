Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The spotted lanternfly has made its way further into West Virginia. This is the third year in a row it’s been spotted in the state.

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species from China that was accidentally introduced to eastern Pennsylvania in 2014. These insects are commonly spread by trains and cars.

