Monday’s special meeting of the state Educational Broadcasting Authority turned into a “meet and greet,” with five of the eight appointed members of the authority newly appointed by Gov. Jim Justice.
Those include controversial appointments that led to complaints that Justice is stacking the governing board of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with political partisans, who as Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, noted, may not be “real champions of Public Broadcasting.”
That includes longtime Republican political operative Greg Thomas, and Danielle Waltz, a U.S. Chamber of Commerce lobbyist who has lobbied for Republican issues and served on the board of directors of the conservative-leaning Cardinal Institute, which has advocated for defunding West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
During his confirmations hearing, Thomas said he neither watches nor owns a television, saying he gets his news mostly from social media, and told senators he did not coin the phrase “fake news,” but wishes he had.
The Senate confirmed Thomas and Waltz in June. During floor debate, Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, said the appointments would help balance a board that, in his words, is “way too far left.” During the session, Tarr feuded with state broadcasters, accusing them of perpetrating “fake news” in coverage of an income tax cut plan he supported.
Shortly after, Justice appointed Taylor Hood, an attorney and CPA employed by Tarr’s Generations Physical Therapy chain, to the EBA.
On the same day, Justice also appointed consultant, lobbyist and former Democratic legislator Tom Susman, and retired Beckley Newspapers publisher Frank Woods to the EBA. Susman is part-owner of WMOV radio in Ravenswood.
Woods on Monday said he has been a longtime fan of Public Broadcasting.
“It’s always been near and dear to my heart, and it’s always been near and dear to the heart of the newspaper publishers I started working for in 1969, the Hodels,” he said of the family that owned the Beckley Newspapers through 1976.
Bill File, who has served on the EBA for more than three decades, said of the new appointees, “It’s a great group and it’s a joy to have all of you on the EBA.”
Appointments of Hood, Susman and Woods are pending confirmation by the Senate.
After the introductions, the EBA went into executive session to address personnel issues. After about 20 minutes in executive session, the authority resumed the public meeting, adjourning without taking any action.
The EBA is scheduled to hold its regular quarterly meeting in September, and File said that, barring any new COVID-19 mandates from Justice, that meeting will held in person at the state Culture Center instead of at the Public Broadcasting headquarters to permit social distancing.
Monday’s meeting was conducted virtually.