Representatives from West Virginia’s racetrack casinos said Tuesday that, while most of their services have rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing issues remain a roadblock for a full reopening.
At the Mountaineer Casino Racetrack & Resort in Hancock County, racing director Jim Colvin said that almost all food, drink and gambling amenities have returned, but the facility’s racetrack is still operating at a limited capacity because of certain staff positions not being filled.
“As a whole, Mountaineer is not 100% back, but we are operating pretty good right now,” Colvin said Tuesday during a regular meeting of the West Virginia Racing Commission.
Colvin said he hopes the racetrack is fully functional by the time the West Virginia Derby is to take place in August.
“Obviously, our intent right now is to open the clubhouse for events this summer, including our derby,” he said.
Eric Althaus, president and general manager of Mardi Gras Casino & Resort, said the casino has not returned to a 24-hour schedule because of hiring issues.
“We’ve actually had three job fairs in the last month, trying to assist in getting these positions filled,” Althaus said. “That continues to be the Achilles’ heel that is preventing us from moving forward, [as well as] a lot of the other amenities that we’re hoping to get in the very near future.”
Greyhounds have been racing at the track for some time now, but Althaus said the casino has not all the way recovered.
“We have opened the majority of the food and bar outlets, except for two, and, again, that also [goes] back to staffing,” he said.
Kim Florence, president and general manager of Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack, said Wheeling Island has made “pretty significant progress since last October,” in terms of fully reopening amenities within the facility, but they face similar problems in hiring workers.
“We have continued to do what we can with the staffing levels that we have,” Florence said.
Racing commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday asking the state’s casinos to provide a written plan that lays out how they intend to fully reopen their racetracks. Commissioners requested these plans be returned to them by noon on April 29.