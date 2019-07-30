A year after bids for a major Roads to Prosperity project in Wheeling came in $100 million over estimates, a Pennsylvania contractor is the apparent low bidder for a scaled-back version of the project.
Swank Construction, of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, had the lowest of five bids for the project to repair and replace bridges on Interstate 70 through Wheeling, at $214.65 million.
Other bidders Tuesday were: Trumbull Corp., $215.38 million; Brayman Construction, $218.37 million; Joseph B. Fay Co., $234.93 million, and Walsh Construction, $237.70 million.
“Bids were opened on the I-70 bridges project this morning and we have an apparent low bidder,” Division of Highways spokesman Brent Walker said Tuesday. “DOH will now review the bids and look to make an award determination soon.”
The I-70 project was to be the first funded from the $1.6 billion Roads to Prosperity bond program, but the initial proposal was scrapped last July, when the low bid of $275.16 million came in over $100 million above original estimates.
At the time, then-Transportation Secretary Tom Smith blamed the overbids, in part, on soaring costs for construction materials, including steel and other products affected by tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.
In August, House Democrats called for an investigation to determine if the Justice administration had deliberately underestimated project costs in order to inflate the number of projects that could be funded with Roads to Prosperity bonds in order to promote passage of the road bond referendum in October 2017. The investigation never materialized.
In the meantime, the project was scaled back, with plans for reconstruction of 7 miles of interstate set aside, to be bid as a separate project at a future date.
Also Tuesday, the division released new lists of secondary road maintenance projects to be completed between now and the end of the year, part of an initiative by Justice to speed up mowing, ditching, patching and paving on the secondary routes.
“As we continue our evolution into a maintenance-first organization, Gov. Justice asked that our districts identify the maintenance projects … to be completed by the end of the year,” Transportation Secretary Byrd White said in a statement.
A county-by-county list of projects can be viewed at the department’s website (www.transportation.wv.gov) at the Secondary Road Maintenance Initiative link.