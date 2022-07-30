State lawmakers adjourned late Friday after the Senate and House failed to agree on a bill to ban nearly all abortions in West Virginia.
Negotiations between senators and delegates soon will begin in conference committee to resolve remaining disputes over the bill. The House refused changes the Senate adopted late Friday, the most significant, the removal of criminal penalties for doctors who perform abortions.
The House chamber was nearly empty at 10:30 p.m., when delegates refused via voice vote to concur. Senators debated for nearly five hours Friday evening after delegates spent two-and-a-half days on the bill.
At least three members of both the House and Senate will meet in conference committee to negotiate a final bill, which will be sent to each body for passage or rejection. The conference committee process is often how disputes in the massive annual budget bill are resolved each legislative session.
There is no timetable for the House and Senate to return from recess. As of the deadline for this story Saturday evening, neither chamber had emerged from a conference committee and reconvened.
Abortion remains legal in West Virginia following Kanawha Circuit Judge Tera Salango’s July 18 ruling issuing an injunction to stop the state from enforcing its pre-Roe v. Wade felony statute and the Legislature’s stalled negotiations on a ban.
The bill the Senate returned to the House bans nearly all abortions in the state and creates only minor exceptions for abortions in cases of rape and incest. Senators, however, voted 18-13 to adopt an amendment offered by Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, and Sen. Mike Maroney, R-Marshall, which removed criminal penalties for doctors performing abortions.
Both licensed physicians, Maroney and Takubo said their amendment would allow doctors the freedom to make decisions without concern over government interference. The House bill, the senators said, would endanger doctors just trying to do their jobs. Doctors still could face repercussions through the state’s licensing board depending on the circumstances surrounding the operation.
The Senate voted 20-11 on the final version of the bill, with some of the chamber's far-right joining most Democrats in opposition. The Republicans opposing the bill said it did not go far enough to restrict abortion.
“This is not a pro-life bill. This is a pro-abortion bill,” said Sen. Robert Karnes, R-Randolph. He and Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, voted against the final version. Rucker said she hoped the House would “improve” the bill by refusing to accept the Senate’s changes and sticking to their guns, returning the original House Bill 302.
Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, called the Senate’s bill a “paper tiger,” decrying it as ineffective and weak. He still voted in favor of it.
Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, was the lone Democrat to join Republicans in voting to pass the bill.
Sens. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam; Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha; and Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, were absent for all of Friday’s floor session.
Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, did not refer the bill to committee when it came over from the House, which led all amendments to be discussed Friday. By not referring the bill to committee, Republicans ensured only senators could discuss the bill’s impact and testimony from doctors, women and those also affected by a near-total ban on abortion would not be heard, Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, said Thursday.
Along with holding a public hearing Wednesday morning, the House referred the bill through both its Health and Judiciary committees.
Senate Democrats, besides Woelfel, argued Friday night in closing remarks that the bill would endanger people’s lives. Backers of the ban refused to grasp the weight of their decision, Democrats said. Poor women would be most affected, said Sen. Hannah Geffert, D-Berkeley.
Sen. Owens Brown, D-Ohio, asked why “30 men in this room” should decide the fate of nearly 500,000 women in the state.
Gov. Jim Justice issued a short statement Friday night on the tax reform bill the Senate killed just before the abortion debate, but made no mention of the abortion ban. As of Saturday evening, the governor had not commented on the abortion bill.
The special session, which was originally called to discuss personal income tax reform, will stretch beyond five days.