State Arts Office announces changes to arts grant programs

The State Arts Office of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History is announcing changes to the Mini Grant and EZ Arts Access Grant programs. Effective July 1, the current Mini Grant program will be renamed the Mini Grant-Arts Education program, while the EZ Arts Access Grant program will be renamed the Mini Grant-Community Arts program.
Eligibility for the Mini Grant-Arts Education program will be open to 501(c)3 organizations, pre-K-12 schools and municipal or county governments proposing arts in education projects. Eligibility for the Mini Grant-Community Arts program will be open to 501(c)3 organizations, municipal or county governments and individuals proposing community arts projects.
Both grant programs will allow applicants to request up to $1,000 in funding for artistic services, travel expenses associated with contracted artists and materials associated with a proposed project. In addition, applicants for the Mini Grant-Arts in Education may request funding for student transportation expenses related to arts programming.
The first grant application period is May 15 to Nov. 15 for projects taking place between July 1 and Dec. 31. The second grant application period will be from Nov. 15, 2020 to May 15, 2021 for projects taking place between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2021. Beginning May 1, 2020, the new application forms will be downloadable from the State Arts Office’s website at www.wvculture.org/arts/grants.
For more information about grant programs, contact the State Arts Office at 304-558-0240.