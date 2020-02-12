State Arts Office announces changes to arts grant programs

Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. High 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.