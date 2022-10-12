The old adage “If you don’t pay your property taxes, they’ll sell it on the courthouse steps” doesn’t ring true anymore.
County sheriff’s departments no longer auction land for delinquent property taxes, after a change in state law. That responsibility is now in the hands of the state Auditor’s Office, which is expected to hold sales this spring.
Sheriff’s departments typically auction off their properties in the fall, around this time. These are properties for which the owner has failed to pay taxes, allowing them to become delinquent.
Kanawha County is holding 6,600 pieces of real estate worth $5.3 million for 2021, said Allen Bleigh II, Kanawha County’s chief tax deputy. In past years, those properties would have been auctioned by the county, with the original holder given an 18-month window to redeem the property by paying the taxes, plus interest and penalties.
In addition, Bleigh said an “excess” lump of money exists for those who bid a certain amount above the minimum bid to gain property. If they redeem the property, that excess is returned. He said last year’s sale resulted in $4 million in proceeds, between the actual taxes and the excess.
Bleigh said delinquent properties are often the “land of lost toys. They sit out there until someone buys them at sale or redeems them. They can sit there many, many years.”
In Charleston, a lingering problem is properties which go delinquent, acquiring a lien along the way. Sometimes those properties are purchased by corporate interests, who fix them up and transform them into rental units.
A 2017 Gazette-Mail story quoted Douglas Gale, who owned a firm which at that time had purchased tax liens in West Virginia for two decades.
Gale said between 95% and 98% of liens sold at tax sales are redeemed by the owner. Kanawha County data from the time showed an average redemption rate of about 76%. It’s unclear whether those numbers have changed in the years since.
“If this [the Auditor’s Office collecting] solves that problem it’ll be wonderful, but I don’t think it will,” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper asked. “Why the change? What prompted this? Is there a taking of local revenue of government that funds police, fire and ambulance? I think the answer is yes.”
Carper stressed he respected Auditor J.B. McCuskey and admitted he isn’t sure how the change in delinquent properties will shake out.
“Will there be any revenue lost to counties?” Carper asked. “I don’t know. All I know is when they messed with utility taxes, they gave the utility companies huge tax breaks. I’ve seen them give huge tax breaks to coal companies. This is usually what happens.”
McCuskey could not be reached for comment.
The Auditor’s Office website says its primary function “is to return tax-delinquent lands to private ownership so the revenues derived can be allocated to the appropriate counties in West Virginia. This is accomplished by redemption of property and by offering the parcels at public auction. This Division is also responsible for preparing annual tax billing statements for each public utility company operating within West Virginia.”