State budget shortfall grows to $33 million, as October collections come up short

West Virginia’s 2019-20 budget shortfall has grown to $33.26 million, as October revenue collections of $354.09 million fell $3.47 million short of estimates, according to figures supplied by the Senate Finance Committee.
October marks the third month of the first four of the budget year that revenue collections have missed budget estimates.
The two main pillars of tax revenue were pointing in different directions for the month, with personal income tax collections of $149.06 million coming up $15.94 million short of estimates, while sales tax collections of $125.62 million topped estimates by $24.02 million.
Year-to-date income tax collections of $652.62 million are running $37.47 million below estimates, while year-to-date sales tax collections of $455.91 million are running $22.01 million ahead of estimates.
Severance tax collections, primarily from coal and natural gas, continue to be a drag on state revenue, even though October collections of $16.65 million topped estimates by $1.75 million.
However, that’s less than half of September collections of $33.91 million, and $8.17 million below October 2018 collections of $24.85 million.
Year-to-date severance tax collections of $75.9 million are running $24.64 million behind estimates, and are running $45.47 million behind collections of $121.37 million at the same point in 2018.
That 37 percent decline has been blamed on plunging coal production and low prices for natural gas.
Severance tax deficits were cited as a key reason why Gov. Jim Justice is calling on state agencies to come up with a total of $100 million in spending cuts, cutbacks announced last week by Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy.
Since June, the Senate Finance Committee has preemptively released monthly revenue figures, with staff analyzing data collected by the state auditor’s office. Traditionally, the monthly revenue reports have been released jointly by the Department of Revenue and the state Budget Office.