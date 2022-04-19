The West Virginia Elections Commission has scheduled an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss an opinion from the Attorney General’s Office stating that county commissions are not required by law to get approval from county political party leaders in establishing new community voting sites.
The advisory opinion, published Monday, potentially clears the way for the Kanawha County Commission to open a new in-person, early voting site in the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council building on the West Side of Charleston for the primary election, despite opposition from the Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee.
The opinion concerned a legislative rule by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office that required county commissions to submit a “a duly notarized written agreement from the chairperson of the county executive committee of each of the two major political parties” as a part of the selection process for a new voting site.
Earlier this year, Tresa Howell, president of the Kanawha Republican Executive Committee, told the County Commission that her panel opposed the establishment of the West Side location.
Donald Kersey, general counsel for the Secretary of State’s Office, had argued that the legislative rule had the “rule and effect of law.”
In a six-page opinion, the Attorney General’s Office sided with the County Commission that, in light of a 2011 amendment to the law that removed the requirement that county party executives sign off on new voting sites, “a reviewing court would likely set aside West Virginia Code of State Rules § 153-13-3.5, which addresses lack of consent by a chairperson.”
The opinion further states that other aspects of the rule, including selection deadlines “retain full force and effect of law.”
County Commissioner Ben Salango said the attorney general’s opinion lines up with the legal opinions the commission sought about the legislative rule.
“We knew we were on sound, legal footing, because we had it vetted,” Salango said. “This was a situation where we were confident that the statute superseded the legislative rule, and that the chairs of the respective political parties did not have veto power.
“So, we were very confident in our position, and we are pleased that the attorney general issued the opinion prior to the primary election.”
He added that he was concerned the opinion would come after the start of early voting or after the primary election, calling into question the validity of the votes cast at the West Side location.
“We never wanted that to happen,” Salango said. “We wanted everyone to feel confident in their vote. We want everyone to come out and vote. This never was supposed to be a political process. We should encourage more early voting locations, community voting locations. We should make sure that we make it as easy as possible for people to vote.”
Kersey said that, with the question about veto power of political parties answered, the Elections Commission will have to decide how the Secretary of State’s Office should proceed if the County Commission didn’t meet the deadlines outlined in the legislative rule.
The rule says a county clerk shall submit a proposal to a county commission for approval no less than 120 days prior to the election, and that the county commission shall approve or disapprove the proposal no less than 90 days before the election.
“I'm sure that some of the questions will pertain to whether they met the deadlines, because that's the ultimate issue that remains,” Kersey said. “The veto issue is irrelevant, at least for our purposes, because our attorney says it's probably not valid because of the statutory change. But the other part of it was the public notice and the decision to select a voting location within that 120-to-90-day time period."
The Kanawha commission discussed putting new early voting locations on the East End and West Side of Charleston last fall, but the exact location of the West Side site wasn’t established until its Feb. 3 meeting.
Salango said the County Commission has complied with deadline requirements.
“This was on our agenda in the fall of last year, and what we had to have was something in writing indicating the location, which we did, we had it on our agenda that we were going to put a community voting location or community voting precinct on the West Side of Charleston,” he said. “And so, we met the 120-day deadline, and we specified the location, which was the West Side of Charleston.”
Kersey said the Elections Commission also will have to take into consideration timing. Early voting is slated to begin April 27, just six days after Thursday’s meeting.
“The Kanawha County Commission has already put out the information that this will be an open voting location that's available,” Kersey said. “Voters may be relying on that information. And so, with a change this close to an election, if it were to change at all, it could affect voters.”
The Elections Commission meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Thursday. An executive session is anticipated, according to the agenda.