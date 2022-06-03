Revenue collection for the State of West Virginia has again exceeded Gov. Jim Justice’s low estimates.
The state collected $467.47 million in May, $113 million more than Justice estimated for the month, according to a report prepared by West Virginia Senate Finance Committee staff.
To date, the state has exceeded Justice’s revenue estimates by $1.1 billion for the fiscal year, which ends June 30.
Justice has kept the state’s budget estimate fairly flat in recent years, substantially underestimating how much revenue the state will bring in and creating larger surpluses in state revenue.
This year, the Legislature crafted a budget for the whole state based on Justice’s revenue estimate of $4.6 billion for fiscal year 2023, which will begin July 1.
Justice’s revenue estimate for fiscal year 2022 was $4.95 billion, which is what lawmakers worked with to craft this fiscal year’s budget during the 2021 legislative session.
The state has collected $5.2 billion in revenue during the 11 months of fiscal year 2022, or 114% of what Justice estimated in 2021.
The state collected $150.73 million in sales and service taxes in May. The taxes collected during the month of May reflect sales made in the state during April.
Justice had estimated the state would collect $126 million in sales tax revenue.
The state collected $92.69 million in severance tax revenue, about $62 million more than Justice estimated.
To-date this year, the state has collected $647.92 million in severance taxes, which is $368.42 million more than Justice estimated.
The state only fell below estimates in one category in May: the tobacco tax.
The state collected $13.82 million in revenue from the tax against an estimated $14.9 million.
Justice’s artificially low revenue estimates are legal and are within the bounds of the state constitution, but the effect of his artificially low estimates and higher-than-normal surpluses is giving himself more control over how the state’s money is spent compared to the Legislature’s constitutional authority to do so.
Under the West Virginia Constitution, the governor establishes revenue estimates and a proposed budget to the Legislature, and the Legislature has the authority to determine how the state's money is allocated unless certain money is specially allocated in the Constitution.
Justice’s artificially low budget estimates means the Legislature is working with an artificially low total budget during its regular 60-day session.
With Justice’s revenue expectations creating money that is in addition to what the Legislature already spent for the current fiscal year — $1.1 billion over what Justice told lawmakers he estimated it would be in 2021 — Justice has been calling the Legislature in for special sessions in addition to the regular 60-day session to run bills that articulate how Justice would like the state’s surplus money to be spent.
The surplus money is referred to as “revised estimate of revenues” in the legislation.
Special legislative sessions only are convened at the discretion of the governor or when the governor receives a written request from three-fifths of the Legislature, terms set forth in the state Constitution.
Constitutional provisions relating to the state Legislature are summarized in layman’s terms a “Citizen’s Guide to the Legislature” page on the West Virginia Legislature website.
Business during special legislative sessions is limited only to what the governor includes in the proclamation calling the special session, according to the state Constitution. Lawmakers can’t take up any issue that isn’t listed on the governor’s call for the session.
The Republican super majority Legislature has the authority to pass or reject bills proposed by the governor during special sessions, but has supported the majority of the bills Justice, also a Republican, has proposed.