State Fair of West Virginia schedule of events for Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019

Military Day

Gate admission, $11 for ages 13 and up. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

9 a.m. – Gates open

9 a.m. – Draft Horse Farm Show – Bluegrass Bowl

10 a.m., 2 p.m. – Cooking demonstration, West Virginia Building

11 a.m. – Carnival rides open

11 a.m., 12:30, 2:30, 4:30 and 7 p.m. – Swifty Swine Pig Racing, near West Virginia Building

11 a.m. – Krafty Kids Pintrest Party, West Virginia Building

Noon, 2 and 6:30 p.m. – High Dive Show, Center of grounds

Noon, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. – Scott’s World of Magic Show, near Gate #5

Noon – Cookie Decorating Contest, West Virginia Building

12:30, 4 and 7 p.m. – Catherine Hickland – Sprint Center Stage

1, 3:30 and 6 p.m. – Disc-Connected K-9S, near Gate #4

1 p.m. – Harness Racing, Grandstand

1 p.m. – Decorating Straw Hat Contest, West Virginia Building

1:30, 4 and 6:30 p.m. – Granpa Cratchet – near Gate #5

1:30, 3 and 5 p.m. – Marc Dobson, One Man Band – strolling the grounds

2 p.m. – Mason Jar Flower Arrangement, West Virginia Building

2:30 and 5:30 p.m. – Big Planet Soul, Sprint Center Stage

3 p.m. – Demonstration, Heritage Corner

3 p.m. – Kids’ Iron Skillet Pizza Contest, West Virginia Building

5 p.m. – WV High School and Youth Rodeo – Practice Ring

5 p.m. – Unclaimed Property Auction, West Virginia Building

6 p.m. – Open Horse Show, Bluegrass Bowl

8 p.m. – Cole Swindell with special guest Hardy

For more information, visit www.statefairofwv.com

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, August 15, 2019

Beverly Sr., Warren - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Boothe, Roger - 6 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Bradshaw, Donna - 12:30 p.m., Forks of Coal Cemetery, Alum Creek.

Browning Jr., Filmore - 10:30 a.m., Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.

Bush, Donald - Noon, Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan.

Buzzard, Drema - 1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Cook, Elizabeth - 11 a.m., Christ Church United Methodist, Charleston.

Davis, Harold - 2 p.m., McGhee - Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.

Meeks, Charles - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Moore, Addie - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Priddy, Renavea - 1 p.m., Hope Baptist Church, Frametown.

Pritt, Ruth - 6 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Sanford, Shannon - 2 p.m., Smathers Funeral Chapel, Rainelle.

Truman, Loyd - 10 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Young, Gilbert - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.