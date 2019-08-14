Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

State Fair of West Virginia schedule of events for Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019

Early Bird Day

Gate admission, $11 for ages 13 and up. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

9 a.m. – Gates open

10 a.m., 2 p.m. – Cooking demonstration, West Virginia Building

11 a.m. – Carnival rides open

11 a.m., 12:30, 2:30, 4:30 and 7 p.m. – Swifty Swine Pig Racing, near West Virginia Building

Noon, 2 and 6:30 p.m. – High Dive Show, Center of grounds

Noon, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. – Scott’s World of Magic Show, near Gate #5

12:30, 4 and 7 p.m. – Catherine Hickland – Sprint Center Stage

1, 3:30 and 6 p.m. – Disc-Connected K-9S, near Gate #4

1 p.m. – Flower Scavenger Hunt, West Virginia Building

1 p.m. – Potato Head Contest, West Virginia Building

1:30, 4 and 6:30 p.m. – Granpa Cratchet – near Gate #5

1:30, 3 and 5 p.m. – Marc Dobson, One Man Band – strolling the grounds

2 p.m. – Krafty Kids Pintrest Party, West Virginia Building

2:30 and 5:30 p.m. – The Eads Mountain Boys, Sprint Center Stage

3 p.m. -- Demonstration, Heritage Corner

5:30 p.m. – Twilight Harness Racing, Grandstand

7:30 p.m. – Lorrie Morgan, Grandstand

For more information, visit www.statefairofwv.com

