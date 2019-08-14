State Fair of West Virginia schedule of events for Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019

Early Bird Day
Gate admission, $11 for ages 13 and up. Children 12 and under are admitted free.
9 a.m. – Gates open
10 a.m., 2 p.m. – Cooking demonstration, West Virginia Building
11 a.m. – Carnival rides open
11 a.m., 12:30, 2:30, 4:30 and 7 p.m. – Swifty Swine Pig Racing, near West Virginia Building
Noon, 2 and 6:30 p.m. – High Dive Show, Center of grounds
Noon, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. – Scott’s World of Magic Show, near Gate #5
12:30, 4 and 7 p.m. – Catherine Hickland – Sprint Center Stage
1, 3:30 and 6 p.m. – Disc-Connected K-9S, near Gate #4
1 p.m. – Flower Scavenger Hunt, West Virginia Building
1 p.m. – Potato Head Contest, West Virginia Building
1:30, 4 and 6:30 p.m. – Granpa Cratchet – near Gate #5
1:30, 3 and 5 p.m. – Marc Dobson, One Man Band – strolling the grounds
2 p.m. – Krafty Kids Pintrest Party, West Virginia Building
2:30 and 5:30 p.m. – The Eads Mountain Boys, Sprint Center Stage
3 p.m. -- Demonstration, Heritage Corner
5:30 p.m. – Twilight Harness Racing, Grandstand
7:30 p.m. – Lorrie Morgan, Grandstand
For more information, visit www.statefairofwv.com