State Fair of WV schedule: Aug. 13, 2019

Senior Day

Gate admission, $11 for ages 13 and up. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

9 a.m. – Gates open

9 a.m. – Mystery Flower Contest, West Virginia Building

10 a.m., 2 p.m. – Cooking demonstration, West Virginia Building

11 a.m. – Carnival rides open

11 a.m., 12:30, 2:30, 4:30 and 7 p.m. – Swifty Swine Pig Racing, near West Virginia Building

Noon, 2 and 6:30 p.m. – High Dive Show, Center of grounds

Noon, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. – Scott’s World of Magic Show, near Gate #5

12:30, 4 and 7 p.m. – Catherine Hickland – Sprint Center Stage

1, 3:30 and 6 p.m. – Disc-Connected K-9S, near Gate #4

1 p.m. – Scrapbook Challenge, West Virginia Building

1:30, 4 and 6:30 p.m. – Granpa Cratchet – near Gate #5

1:30, 3 and 5 p.m. – Marc Dobson, One Man Band – strolling the grounds

2:30 and 5:30 p.m. – The Dennis Lee Show, Sprint Center Stage

3 p.m. -- Demonstration, Heritage Corner

5:30 p.m. – Twilight Harness Racing, Grandstand

7:30 p.m. – Jimmy Fortune, Grandstand

For more information, visit www.statefairofwv.com

Funerals Today

Dillon, Anthony - 1 p.m., Elizabeth Baptist Church, Bancroft.

Fields, Filbert R - 1 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Hevener, Charlotte Ann (Sharp) - 2 p.m., Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville.

Higginbotham, Kayla - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Roberts, Paul - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, Poca.

Shipe, James - 2 p.m., Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington.

Taylor, Dennis - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Walton, Berman - 2 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Williamson, Wallace - 1 p.m., Central United Baptist Church, Logan.

Wood, Mary Louise (Fox) - Noon, Gauley Bridge Baptist Church, Gauley Bridge.