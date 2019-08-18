Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

State Fair of WV schedule: Aug. 17, 2019

Gate admission, $11 for ages 13 and up. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

9 a.m. – Gates open

9 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Open Horse Show, Bluegrass Bowl

10 a.m., 2 p.m. – Cooking demonstration, West Virginia Building

11 a.m. – Carnival rides open

11 a.m. – Sugar Run Band, Sprint Center Stage

11 a.m. – Western Halter Class, Bluegrass Bowl

11 a.m., 12:30, 2:30, 4:30 and 7 p.m. – Swifty Swine Pig Racing, near West Virginia Building

Noon, 2 and 6:30 p.m. – High Dive Show, Center of grounds

Noon, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. – Scott’s World of Magic Show, near Gate #5

Noon – Kids’ Cupcake Decorating Contest, West Virginia Building

12:30, 4 and 7 p.m. – Catherine Hickland – Sprint Center Stage

1, 3:30 and 6 p.m. – Disc-Connected K-9S, near Gate #4

1:30, 4 and 6:30 p.m. – Granpa Cratchet – near Gate #5

1:30, 3 and 5 p.m. – Marc Dobson, One Man Band – strolling the grounds

2 p.m. – Mason Jar Flower Arrangement, West Virginia Building

2:30 p.m. – Richard Hefner and Joanna Burt-Kinderman, Sprint Center Stage

3 p.m. -- Demonstration, Heritage Corner

4 p.m. – Krafty Kids Pintrest Party, West Virginia Building

5 p.m. – Unclaimed Property Auction, West Virginia Building

5:30 p.m. – Michael and Carrie Kline, Sprint Center Stage

8 p.m. – Jeff Foxworthy, Grandstand

For more information, visit www.statefairofwv.com

