State high school basketball tournaments postponed due to coronavirus concerns

Gov. Jim Justice issued a directive to the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission on Thursday to indefinitely suspend the rest of the girls state high school basketball tournament at the conclusion of a Class A quarterfinal between Parkersburg Catholic and Tucker County over concerns about the coronavirus.
A full slate of six games was played Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, and the morning wave of three games was played Thursday, with three more scheduled to go in the evening. Class AA regional co-finals in boys basketball were scheduled to be held at host sites Thursday, but those games also were indefinitely postponed, as was the boys state tournament, which was scheduled for next week.
The decision came on a day in which the NCAA canceled conference basketball tournaments, as well as its national tournament. Governing bodies for prep sports in the bordering states of Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania also suspended their tournaments.
In addition to governor, Justice is coach for the Greenbrier East High School girls basketball team, and the Spartans were scheduled to play at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
"We're going to try and work on a way to maybe follow suit with some of the other states," Justice said. "We may have to play at a different location, but [SSAC executive director] Bernie [Dolan] is a good man, he runs a good ship and he's going to figure this out.
"It's my job to protect us, to protect all of us, and that's what I'm going to do. I hate it terrible bad, because it's important to the state of West Virginia, the great city of Charleston and it's important to all of those kids, but we have to protect those kids, first and foremost."
Dolan attended Justice's news conference and then returned to the coliseum to field questions from the news media.
"We've been working with the health director for West Virginia, as well as the state [schools] superintendent and obviously, the Governor's Office," Dolan said. "West Virginia has been lucky. As of right now, there are no confirmed cases of the virus. But, as things begin to unravel around us, you certainly want to play it safe and make sure you do the right thing.
"It looked like we were going to be OK through the girls tournament but, as more cases ended up around us -- we have so many border states and counties that, at some point, we're probably going to have a case. We certainly felt like this was the prudent thing to do at this point."
Thursday's announcements capped a whirlwind 24-hour period that saw sports organizations around the country shut down, with the NBA, NHL and MLB suspending activity indefinitely and the NCAA actually shutting down the remainder of its season. NASCAR and the PGA Tour still plan to hold events, but they have restricted fans from attending.
Dolan said, as those decisions came down, the governor's and the SSAC's hands were forced a bit and that plans changed quickly throughout the day Thursday.
"As of [Thursday morning] we were thinking, 'We're going to keep playing out the girls state tournament,'" Dolan said. "But as other cases end up in states around us and states start falling off, you don't want to be the outlier.
"We started to look at it and then, at that point, we backed off and said, 'We probably need to shut it down now, until we have a pretty good idea of where we're heading with this.'"
Dolan could not give a timetable for the state tournaments' resumption or a cutoff date at which point the SSAC would cancel the rest of the season. Players, fans and coaches from schools who had traveled and gotten hotel rooms were told to return home for at least the weekend.
Also at issue is where the tournaments would be played, if resumed. The Coliseum & Convention Center’s board of directors voted Thursday to cancel all events for the next month that were anticipating crowds numbering more than 250 people.
Dolan said the SSAC hopefully would arrive at a plan of action or a decision early next week regarding whether to resume sports or cancel them outright.
"I'm sure the big question is when will we get back? When will we do it? Where will we do it," Dolan said. "I think all of those questions have to be answered, but we can't answer them today because we don't know where this virus situation is going to take us. We haven't known from day to day.
"We're hoping we can get a break and see where it begins to pause and then, maybe, we can see whether it's going to hit its peak and come down or if it's still going to keep going."
Teams still alive in the basketball postseason, as well as teams preparing for spring sports seasons -- baseball, softball, tennis and track and field -- are still being permitted to practice. Looking beyond basketball tournaments, Dolan said, spring sports could be affected, although no decision had been made or was likely imminent. College conferences also began shutting down spring sports Thursday.
"I think, in some sports, you could still compete in small groups," Dolan said. "It's possible they could go on, but as fast as this thing is going, by tomorrow morning, I might have a different answer for you."
Dolan also stressed the importance of coaches and players taking the needed precautions to help prevent the spread of the virus.
"The bottom line is, all the coaches and players have to take a proactive stance here," Dolan said. "They need to practice good hygiene, and, if you're sick, you shouldn't come to practice. One thing we are learning about this is that the students are seldom the person who gets sick, but they could become a carrier. We certainly don't want them carrying it back."