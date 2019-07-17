State Historic Preservation Annual Work Program announced

The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History has announced the proposed Annual Work Program for the 2019-2020 Historic Preservation Program is now available for review and comment. The work program describes the activities and programs the State Historic Preservation Office will undertake as part of its continuing efforts to assist communities and residents of the state in preserving the physical evidence of the state's history.
A copy of the proposed work program may be requested by contacting Pamela Brooks, SHPO, The Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd., East, Charleston, WV 25305-0300. The plan can also be reviewed on the department’s web page: http://www.wvculture.org/shpo/work/index.html.
Persons reviewing the program document may submit comments by completing a "Work Program Comment Form" (available with the work program) and mailing it to Pamela Brooks at the address above or at her email address (pam.a.brooks@wv.gov). The deadline for public comment is Aug. 30.
For more information, call Brooks at 304-558-0240.