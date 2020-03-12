State implements measures to prevent widespread coronavirus infections

Gov. Jim Justice issued a ban on West Virginia government employee travel among measures announced Thursday to lessen infection rates of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.
State health officials have confirmed no cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia. Twelve people have been tested for the illness. Nine tests were negative and three are pending.
Justice said it's inevitable that West Virginia will be affected by the illness. People should take precautions, he said at a news conference Thursday.
"We're prepared because of what [state officials] have already done," the governor said. "We should still continue to live our lives as best as we can, but we have got to be smart."
State employees will be banned from travel for three to four weeks, said Bill Crouch, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources. After that, officials will evaluate whether to extend or end the ban.
Justice also requested that nursing homes ban visitations, with exceptions for residents suffering life-ending illnesses.
"I have to tell you, just from my heart, our elderly could be the most susceptible, by far. People in excess of 60 years of age need to be concerned," Justice said. "They need not go and just be in big gatherings. They need to watch their health and everything they’re exposed to."
State high school basketball tournaments at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center were halted. Play was suspended in the girls tournament, which began Wednesday. Boys games, scheduled to begin next week, were postponed. Justice coaches the Greenbrier East High School girls squad.
Justice said the measures announced Thursday should not incite panic.
"We are not at a higher risk today than yesterday" said Dr. Cathy Slemp, the state's health officer. "A big part of this is getting the necessary information out to our residents about the situation."
Justice urged those who have conferences or large gatherings planned in upcoming weeks to reconsider or reschedule.
The spread of the virus in the state could lead to a shutdown of essential services, such as food pantries. Slemp said she is confident West Virginians will "get creative" to help.
"We can still provide food, connect with each other, all of these things, without being physically close," Slemp said. "We're urging [local and county agencies] to think of different ways to do these things, if it comes to that."
West Virginia National Guard Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, the state's adjutant general, said Guardsmen will be ready to ensure communities are stocked with food and provided with other necessities.
"This is part of our emergency preparedness," Hoyer said. "We're here, we're ready."
Slemp said the private company LabCorp is officially verified to test for the coronavirus in West Virginia. People who might not meet the state's threshold for testing can request a test through the company.
Other private companies are in the process of being verified to offer testing.
Prevention is most important now, Slemp said.
"We need to do what we can to lessen our risk of getting this and giving it to our neighbors and others," Slemp said. "We've been working on this, and we have plans, but we want [smaller] communities to come up with their own plans, too. We can't do this without them."