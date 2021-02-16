HUNTINGTON — A second winter weather system ripped through the Tri-State area Monday, leaving thousands without power and leaving icy roads and fallen trees behind as temperatures continue to fall.
On Tuesday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam and Wayne counties due to the devastating impact of the winter storm.
As part of the order, Justice has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as it relates to winter storm response and mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency.
The remaining 51 counties in the state are under a State of Preparedness as another weather system threatens to strike later in the week.
Appalachian Power reported 85,000 new outages related to the most recent ice storm and the total number of customers without electric service in the Mountain State has eclipsed 100,000.
According to AEP’s website, nearly 2,600 workers are in place in damaged areas and dedicated to restoring electric service. The work force includes crews who traveled from Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia to help local crews and contractors repair ice storm damage.
Though only about 2,200 residents in Kanawha County are without power compared to more than 34,000 in Cabell and 13,000 in Putnam, the capitol county was not completely spared from Tuesday’s weather.
A supervisor with Kanawha County Metro 911 said calls for downed trees, power lines and weather-related traffic wrecks were “too many to go into right now.” It was unclear Tuesday how many, if any, residents were injured in such occurrences.
The ice storm Tuesday was the latest in a continuing streak of bleak, wintry weather for the region, said Robert Hart, a lead forecaster in Charleston with the National Weather Service.
Over the weekend a separate storm ran through the area, knocking out power for thousands and leaving behind a layer of ice. Though power began coming back and ice started to thaw through Sunday and early Monday, another quarter to half an inch of ice that night set back any real progress.
“When you have that much ice before, coupled with another ice storm that impacted western West Virginia and northwestern Kentucky, well that made the citation more severe than in other areas,” Hart said. “The weight of that ice collapsed a lot of trees and powerlines, and we are seeing that throughout the region.”
Fallout from the recent weather patterns have centered around the Ohio River corridor, Hart said, specifically parts of western Kanawha County, but mostly more toward Huntington, Kentucky and Ohio.
And though it’s difficult to say when power will return to residents currently going without, another storm is projected to hit the same region Wednesday night, Hart said.
“We do have a winter storm watch that goes into effect tomorrow, Wednesday morning, for the entire area — most of West Virginia and the adjacent parts of Ohio, Kentucky and Virginia,” Hart said. “Basically it’s going to be another system with two rounds of wintry precipitation.”
The first round will come Wednesday evening into Thursday and is forecasted to include a few inches of snow — “2-4 inches on average,” Hart said — and maybe some freezing rain, mostly in southeastern West Virginia.
Warmer temperatures are expected early Thursday, which could help melt some of the ice from the night’s storm, but by the evening, cold air will be rolling back in, Hart said. Friday could see some minor snow and ice, but hopefully warmer weather will prevail and allow for at least a momentary break as the weekend kicks off.
Hart said this weather isn’t abnormal for February, though temperatures throughout the region have remained lower than previous years, for longer amounts of time.
When weather systems move up the eastern edge of the state, Hart said the area receives more snow, which has been through the past few winters. When systems move more toward the mountains in the west, however, they bring more rain and ice, as we’re seeing this year.
“We’ve been known to have some, I don’t want to say miserable, but pretty active Februarys where we can get system after system coming in,” Hart said. “We’ve been spoiled over the last few winters, though, where there’s maybe been some snow, but it certainly hasn’t been as cold. This year we’re remembering what else can come with winter weather.”
With temperature expected to stay below freezing until Thursday, more ice could develop on roads and those that are already snow covered will likely stay that way for several days, and there could be more wintry weather on its way.
The National Weather Service in Charleston issued a Winter Storm Watch from 11 a.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Friday for portions of central, Northern, Southeast, Southern and Western West Virginia.
Heavy mixed precipitation is possible with total snow accumulations of over 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze also possible in the region.
Some West Virginia American Water customers could experience intermittent service outages or low water pressure as a result of continued power outages across the region.
The company alerted its customers with a phone call Tuesday afternoon and said they are working closely with other utility crews and deploying generators as needed to maintain water service in some areas.
Those who have experienced low water pressure or loss of service for any period of time should operate under a boil water advisory for at least 24 hours following the incident. The water utility stated they would notify customers when all operations return to normal.