After the stock market crash in late February and early March, state pension funds investments recovered to post earnings of about 2% for the 2019-20 budget year, state Investment Management Board executive director Craig Slaughter told the Consolidated Public Retirement Board Wednesday.
While he said that’s “a whole lot better than everyone expected four months ago,” it is still far short of the 7.5% annual return on investments that the IMB is obligated to produce to keep the pension plans fully funded.
Slaughter said Wednesday that, given current market volatility, reaching that 7.5% threshold may no longer be realistic.
“You all may want to start thinking long and hard about lowering that rate of return assumption,” he said, saying that maintaining 7.5% annual investment earnings “is probably a hard lift.”
CPRB executive director Jeff Fleck noted that West Virginia is one of a handful of states that have not lowered their actuarial assumptions, in many cases, to below 5% annual earnings.
Under state pension law, in years when the IMB misses the 7.5% threshold, state agencies, county boards of education, and other public bodies have to provide additional funding to keep pension plans for teachers, school service personnel, and public employees fully funded.
Slaughter said the markets rebounded in April, May and June, turning losses of about 14% at the low point in March into 2% growth by June 30. At the low point, the state’s $15.9 billion of pension funds lost about $2.2 billion in value.
However, he said, “Going forward, I think we all should be realistic and not expect too much.”
Despite hopes for a “V-shaped” recovery — in which the sharp downturn is quickly followed by an equal upturn — Slaughter said the likelihood is for a “U-shaped” recovery, in which it takes a significant amount of time for the economy to fully recover.
When asked what direction world markets will take, Slaughter waxed philosophical, noting, “The path the world could take is still open to that vagarities of the future.”
Also during Wednesday’s CPRB meeting:
- Fleck said the Teachers Defined Contribution plan, a 401(k) style pension fund with 4,041 participants, saw a similar recovery, going from $570 million in total assets prior to the market crash, to $578 million currently, for an average savings of $143,000 per participant.
- Slaughter confirmed that the IMB has a dedicated allocation of investments in Chinese companies, with the focus on domestic companies involved in “China-to-China” trade.
“That helps us avoid problems investing in state-owned entities that might not be attractive politically,” he said.
Slaughter said the China investments provide diversification of the portfolio, since domestic markets in China are largely unaffected by what’s happening to U.S. markets.
“When the U.S. is down, the Chinese markets may actually be up. That’s part of the rationale,” he said.